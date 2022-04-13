Diarmuid O'Sullivan: Cork in a good place despite league final 'blip'

Those outside the Cork hurling camp who hold the view that the team is not in a great place heading into this weekend’s Munster championship opener, owing to the county’s comprehensive League final defeat, are missing the big picture.

That's according to Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan who said any evaluation of Cork's League campaign must be spread across their seven outings, rather than focusing exclusively on the 4-20 to 1-23 final defeat to Waterford the weekend before last.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit of three-in-a-row chasing Limerick, the Cork selector has insisted that there is no danger of players getting bogged down on the chastening defeat to Waterford and overlooking all progress made during their five wins en route to the League decider.

“We are in a good place, there is no doubt about that. People from the outside will say, Cork aren’t in a great place, but they are not evaluating, they are not taking the bigger picture into account,” said O’Sullivan.

“We are looking at this over the course of the seven games. If we had lost by a single point against Kilkenny in the semi-final would there be so many questions? You take every game on its own merits. We are very, very comfortable with where we are with our squad and what we got from the league.

“As a management team, we are in a really good place with our squad, and I think the squad are in a really good place with us and are very clear on the idea of how we want to play and move forward.

“We lost five out of 28 quarters in the league. We have certain metrics we would consider success, such as building a squad and integrating new players into our squad, and we would have met a lot of them throughout the course of the League.”

The Cork defence came in for much criticism over how easily Waterford cut through for their four League final goals, but O’Sullivan, himself a former Cork full-back, described Cork's League final defensive malfunction as merely a “blip”.

“If you look at our goals conceded record over the last 10-12 games, we are well below the national average in relation to that, so I would put it down to just a blip.

“We conceded two goals to Kilkenny, only one goal in every other game up to that, and even in last year’s championship our concession of goals was very, very low, so it was just a blip that we have to put right.”

Where O’Sullivan saw definite scope for improvement coming out of Thurles the weekend before last was Cork’s conversion rate.

“The key takeaway was our shot efficiency. We had about 17 wides. Let’s be realistic, that's tying one hand behind your back. Can we take shots from better positions, can our shooting get better? 100% it can.

“This group are around long enough to know we can improve, we have massive room for improvement, and what I will say is you will see a big improvement in that area going forward.”

Turning to this Sunday and the visit of the back-to-back All-Ireland champions, O'Sullivan noted how the challenge in front of Cork is a “massive” one.

“We have to give them so much respect for what they have done and where they stand in the game at the moment, the way they have brought the game to a new level; between John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk, the way they have tweaked the game, the way they have made adjustments year-in, year-our, and they are constantly evolving, so they are a huge threat.”

