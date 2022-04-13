Shane Dowling expects Cathal O'Neill to start against Cork 

Shane Dowling expects starlet Cathal O’Neill to start against Cork on Sunday as Limerick are due to be without two of their inside forwards from last year’s All-Ireland final.

With Peter Casey not yet ready to return following cruciate surgery last year and Seamus Flanagan is a major doubt with a hand injury, 2012 All-Star Dowling envisages veteran Graeme Mulcahy and Crecora/Manister man O’Neill, whose last gasp 1-1 earned the U20s victory against Clare in last Wednesday’s Munster Group 1 opener, will be named.

Limerick’s full-forward line disappointed during the league but Dowling is hopeful the mix of Mulcahy and O’Neill with Aaron Gillane will work.

“Graeme hasn’t played a whole lot since Kilmallock (Munster campaign ended in January). Played against Offaly and done well. Cathal has done well but not so much in the corner. So it’s an unknown.

“What Limerick have this year, which is different to other years, is they’ve a lot of unknowns. They don’t know their form coming into championship. They don’t know how players will play in certain positions because of new positions or lack of game time. It’s guesswork, really. They’ll be just hoping the work done over the last four weeks is sufficient.”

Another concern Dowling has about his native county is the amount of hurling they have done over the past five seasons, not their age — the average age of the outfield players that started last year’s All-Ireland final against Cork is now over 26.

“The average age... never go by average age. The analogy I always use is if you have a 2020 car with 200,000 miles up on it or a 2010 car with 100,000 miles up on it which car do you prefer? It’s not about age for Limerick, it’s just what they’ve done and how long they’ve been there. I think I saw a statistic recently, someone said it, that in 2017 Limerick versus Kilkenny qualifier 11 of the starting team that day are still more or less starting now.

“So, that’s five years on of just constant going. It’s tough to keep it going. I don’t really buy the age thing, it’s just the workload over the last five years. That’s difficult, that’s the biggest challenge for them, can they maintain it.

“People talk about are Limerick similar to Dublin (senior footballers) – I don’t buy into any of that stuff at all. Limerick are Limerick, they are who they are, they have who they have and they are very proud of who they are and they’re not going to be thinking about taking the foot off the pedal or anything like that. I saw Gearóid (Hegarty) saying they’re as hungry as ever and I would fully believe that.”

Although Ursula Jacob believes her native Wexford will make a Leinster final, she admits concern about the lack of support for Rory O’Connor in attack ahead of their provincial opener against Galway on Saturday.

"He has been the fulcrum of the Wexford attack and he has been a leading player through the league for Wexford. My worry would be if other players tie him up, where does that leave Wexford? We could see that in the league semi-final against Waterford that Rory didn't have the same kind of freedom, and that was credit to Waterford's defence. Rory is a tremendous player but he can't do it all on his own.

"I would imagine that Darragh (Egan) is going to give him that kind of roaming role, the freedom to run around and find himself in the best position, and I think Rory's excellent at that. He's great at getting himself in the right position at the right time.”