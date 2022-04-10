David Moran and Stefan Okunbor return to club action 

There was a boost for Kerry boss Jack O’Connor as David Moran and Stefan Okunbor returned to action in the county leagues this weekend.

Moran has been out of action since picking up a groin injury in December's county final, while Okunbur missed the league with a dislocated shoulder suffered in Na Gaeil's intermediate club semi-final loss.

O’Connor said, after Kerry’s league final win, that he wanted to ee players who’d had limited game time or been rehabbing injury back playing with their clubs ahead of the Munster Championship meeting with Cork on May 7th.

So it wasn’t a surprise that the likes of Paul Murphy, Joe O’Connor, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, Eanna Ó Chonchúir, Gavin Crowley, Killian Spillane, Shane Murphy, Micheál Burns and Darragh Roche also played over the weekend. Though it appears Seanie O’Shea did not line out with Kenmare Shamrocks against Ballymacelligott who registered their first win in the top flight in 20 years.

Austin Stacks made it three wins from three with a 3-7 to 0-12 over An Ghaeltacht with two early goals from Gearóid Fitzgerald and Michael O’Gara doing the damage. David Mannix added 0-4 while Cian Purcell bagged a third goal. Dara Ó Sé kicked six points for An Ghaeltacht who are pointless, though this was an improved display.

Rathmore maintained a 100% record with deserved win over pointless St Mary’s by 2-15 to 1-6, with Paul Murphy playing well at centre back. Brian Friel and John Moynihan got the goals while Chrissy Spiers scored 0-8 (6 frees). Darren Casey and Liam O’Connell got goals for St Mary’s who are in transition.

Spa also have maximum points after beating Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-10 to 0-12 in a game that could have gone either way. David Moran lined out at midfield for the Blues and Conor Hayes kicked three early points for the Tralee side. However, a goal from David Spillane saw Spa recover to 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time. Spa kicked clear thanks to Evan Cronin while Cormac Coffey kicked three points though couldn’t prevent Spa winning by the minimum.

Two more unbeaten sides, Dr Crokes and Dingle, played out a 1-14 apiece draw. Crokes led 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time with veteran Brian Looney scoring 0-5 from play.

Then Harry Potts scored a Crokes goal while Matthew Flaherty replied in kind for Dingle. Three 45s by Shane Murphy appeared to have given Crokes the edge but two late Conor Geaney frees ensured a share of the spoils.

Na Gaeil had Stefan Okunbor playing at midfield but lost 1-9 to 1-6 to Kilcummin.

Killarney Legion are pointless after being beaten 1-10 to 1-7 by Gneeveguilla while a Brian Cassidy goal saw Ballymac record their first win, beating winless Kenmare Shamrocks 1-12 to 1-7.

Milltown/Castlemaine are on six points thanks to a 67th-minute point from Dylan O’Neill as they beat Templenoe 1-16 to 2-12 with Eanna O’Connor kicking 0-11 from frees and play.