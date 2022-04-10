David Moran and Stefan Okunbor return to club action 

Kerry stars return to action after missing the Allianz League campaign through injury
David Moran and Stefan Okunbor return to club action 

David Moran in action for Kerins O'Rahillys last year

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 17:02
Murt Murphy

There was a boost for Kerry boss Jack O’Connor as David Moran and Stefan Okunbor returned to action in the county leagues this weekend.

Moran has been out of action since picking up a groin injury in December's county final, while Okunbur missed the league with a dislocated shoulder suffered in Na Gaeil's intermediate club semi-final loss.

O’Connor said, after Kerry’s league final win, that he wanted to ee players who’d had limited game time or been rehabbing injury back playing with their clubs ahead of the Munster Championship meeting with Cork on May 7th.

So it wasn’t a surprise that the likes of Paul Murphy, Joe O’Connor, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, Eanna Ó Chonchúir, Gavin Crowley, Killian Spillane, Shane Murphy, Micheál Burns and Darragh Roche also played over the weekend. Though it appears Seanie O’Shea did not line out with Kenmare Shamrocks against Ballymacelligott who registered their first win in the top flight in 20 years.

Austin Stacks made it three wins from three with a 3-7 to 0-12 over An Ghaeltacht with two early goals from Gearóid Fitzgerald and Michael O’Gara doing the damage. David Mannix added 0-4 while Cian Purcell bagged a third goal. Dara Ó Sé kicked six points for An Ghaeltacht who are pointless, though this was an improved display.

Rathmore maintained a 100% record with deserved win over pointless St Mary’s by 2-15 to 1-6, with Paul Murphy playing well at centre back. Brian Friel and John Moynihan got the goals while Chrissy Spiers scored 0-8 (6 frees). Darren Casey and Liam O’Connell got goals for St Mary’s who are in transition.

Spa also have maximum points after beating Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-10 to 0-12 in a game that could have gone either way. David Moran lined out at midfield for the Blues and Conor Hayes kicked three early points for the Tralee side. However, a goal from David Spillane saw Spa recover to 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time. Spa kicked clear thanks to Evan Cronin while Cormac Coffey kicked three points though couldn’t prevent Spa winning by the minimum.

Two more unbeaten sides, Dr Crokes and Dingle, played out a 1-14 apiece draw. Crokes led 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time with veteran Brian Looney scoring 0-5 from play.

Then Harry Potts scored a Crokes goal while Matthew Flaherty replied in kind for Dingle. Three 45s by Shane Murphy appeared to have given Crokes the edge but two late Conor Geaney frees ensured a share of the spoils.

Na Gaeil had Stefan Okunbor playing at midfield but lost 1-9 to 1-6 to Kilcummin.

Killarney Legion are pointless after being beaten 1-10 to 1-7 by Gneeveguilla while a Brian Cassidy goal saw Ballymac record their first win, beating winless Kenmare Shamrocks 1-12 to 1-7.

Milltown/Castlemaine are on six points thanks to a 67th-minute point from Dylan O’Neill as they beat Templenoe 1-16 to 2-12 with Eanna O’Connor kicking 0-11 from frees and play.

More in this section

WGPA Third Level Scholarships 2020 Faithful save best for last as terrific Teehan relegates Limerick
Armagh v Kerry - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final Danielle O'Leary sparks Kerry comeback to clinch League title  
GPA Scholarship Announcement Event GPA wants independent mediator due to impasse in expenses dispute
#Kerry GAA
<p>Meath players and backroom team celebrate after their side's victory in the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final. </p>

All-Ireland champions Meath add League title to collection

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices