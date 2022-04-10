Waterford unable to fulfil Sunday's provincial senior camogie championship fixture against Cork  

Munster camogie PRO Ita Murphy has confirmed Waterford are unable to fulfil their provincial senior camogie championship fixture against Cork on Sunday.

The match was to act as a curtain-raiser to the Munster senior hurling championship game between Cork and Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a throw-in time of 2pm.

The contest will now go ahead on Sunday, April 24 but is not expected to form part of a hurling/camogie double-header.

Murphy explained: “Unfortunately, Waterford are not in a position to field on Sunday. The original date for this game was April 24. And assuming they had this weekend off, eight of the Waterford panel are not available. The game will go ahead the following Sunday.”

The second of the planned double-headers is due to take place on Saturday week involving Limerick and Tipperary at the TUS Gaelic Grounds (5pm), ahead of the Limerick/Waterford SHC game.

A week later on Sunday May 1, the winners between Limerick and Tipperary will face Clare at FBD Semple Stadium (12 noon), prior to the Cork/Clare SHC match.

The Munster senior camogie final is pencilled in for Sunday May 8 at 12 noon in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and will take place before the Limerick/Tipperary SHC.

Because of the postponement of the Cork/Waterford camogie game, Munster camogie has announced the intermediate championship final between Cork and Kerry will now be played next Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as curtain-raiser to the Cork and Limerick hurlers.

Munster camogie chairperson Ger Browne said, “Munster camogie are delighted with the exposure which this decision will bring. We look forward to a number of excellent camogie games to whet the appetite in advance of the respective matches in the Munster senior hurling championship.”