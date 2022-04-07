Limerick sweat on Séamus Flanagan for Cork clash

Séamus Flanagan is a doubt for Limerick's Munster SHC clash against Cork on Easter Sunday. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 09:52
John Fogarty

All-Star full-forward Séamus Flanagan is a major doubt for Limerick’s Munster senior hurling championship opener against Cork on Sunday week.

A hand injury sustained in a challenge game could force the 25-year-old out of the All-Ireland champions’ trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Flanagan is understood to have sustained a knock in a match against Dublin last Saturday. The extent of the injury is not yet clear. Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan recently confirmed he will miss the county’s first two Munster fixtures as a result of a broken hand.

The Feohanagh-Castlemahon man scored six points from play when he starred in the counties’ previous provincial championship clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh four years ago.

His absence would be a major blow for Limerick whose inside forward line struggled during the spring. Limerick will not be able to welcome back Flanagan’s fellow All-Star Peter Casey until later in the championship as he returns from a cruciate tear suffered in last year’s All-Ireland final against Cork.

It is anticipated Kyle Hayes will be fit for selection despite a hamstring issue surfacing towards the end of the league. Hurler of the year Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane have also had hamstring niggles in recent weeks but are also expected to be available to John Kiely on Easter Sunday.

