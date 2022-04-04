Integration front and centre in GAA's strategic plan

The GAA has prioritised the integration of the three Gaelic games bodies into one at the core of its activities for the next five years.

The commitment is one of six areas of key importance identified in the association’s latest strategic report entitled ‘Aontas 2026: Towards One GAA For All’ which was launched on Monday morning at the St Fechin’s club in Louth.

“It is a signal of the direction we hope to take,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy. “The title also reflects our commitment to strengthen the connection we have with our members and supporters and make the GAA a more diverse and inclusive organisation where everyone feels welcome to participate in our games and activities.”

The report, covering the term from the present to 2026, has explained that this process will be conducted alongside their colleagues in the Ladies Football, Camogie, Handball and Rounders associations.

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Associations all passed motions committing to the principle of an amalgamation and this latest document from the biggest of the three goes into a little more detail as to how this may be brought about.

The first step will be an exploration of “viable integration structures” in conjunction with their partners, followed by a shared vision and roadmap to make it happen and then “streamlined operations programmes” such as the player pathway programme.

There is also mention of the need to “explore solutions to critical issues” and there is no doubt but that there will be more than a few required given the complex nature of merging three distinct and sizeable bodies into one.

The ‘One Association’ target is one of six key initiatives identified for the coming years. The others are referee investment, club self-sufficiency and sustainability, a digital communications strategy and the evolution of structures.

“This is not a straitjacket that the GAA must conform to and fit into,” said GAA Director General Tom Ryan. “It deliberately leaves scope to be flexible and nimble when the needs arises and we have learnt from similar previous projects when societal changes dramatically altered targets and circumstances.”

The association received over 15,000 responses to their public strategy survey which was analysed by KPMG’s business intelligence unit. There was also 230 semi-structured submissions outlining the long-term hopes and dreams of key stakeholders.