Cork chair says work scheduled to ensure Páirc Uí Rinn hosts Kerry

Cork GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan insists “enabling work” will be completed in time to allow a crowd of 11,000 attend the Munster SFC semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7.

Sheehan confirmed Cork have communicated with the Munster Council in the hope they will change the venue for the game against Kerry back from Fitzgerald Stadium to Páirc Uí Rinn.

That increase of 1,800 from the current capacity of 9,200 falls well short of what Munster GAA believe is required based on previous Cork-Kerry Munster SFC attendances but Sheehan is hopeful the provincial council’s competitions control committee change their minds.

He told RTÉ: “We have been formally corresponded with the Munster Council as of close of business on Friday evening requesting that this decision is revisited and Páirc Uí Rinn is reinstated as the venue for the Munster senior football semi-final on May 7.

“The basis for that is we are fully aligned in Cork around that decision to write in and also the enabling works which are required and have been flagged for quite a number of weeks by the Munster Council in the run-up to this championship, as is the norm.

“Those enabling works will be completed well in advance of May 7 and we would have a safe capacity for 11,000 patrons on that night.”

Sheehan explained the Ed Sheeran concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the end of this month, which have precipitated the unavailability of the venue due to subsequent pitch reconstruction, were booked prior to the split season, ie an earlier championship start, being agreed.

“All our lives have been on pause in terms of the Covid situation. During that time, we had the de facto split season, which has become the formal split season, and the Ed Sheeran concerts, scheduled for late April, are part of a world tour.

“They came into the diary as they were prior to the split season. That has been the crux, which has brought about this situation. Ultimately, we’re appealing to the Munster Council to reconsider their decision of last Wednesday night for very good reasons and I think they will look at that hopefully very quickly and that it would be resolved and that the match would go ahead in Páirc Uí Rinn.”