PM O'Sullivan: Waterford waltz in step but Cork old hands grew weary feet

Waterford must have dodged that memo about irrelevance and a phony war.

This county’s hurlers, traditionally, perform an awkward dance with expectation. As favourites, they tend to lose the beat, fall out of step. Meanwhile the Cork way supposedly pivots on a glide before applause.

Not so in Semple Stadium on a mizzling early April evening. Waterford cut Cork apart when the moment most counted.

Watch back. A rattling Darragh Fitzgibbon point in the 25th minute squares up matters, 0-7 to 0-7. Three points down six minutes earlier, Cork seem to be gathering pace.

A minute later, Patrick Curran buries a ball in the net, superbly and unselfishly set up by Michael Kiely. Next minute, Stephen Bennett breaks through and repeats the trick.

That six point lead persisted to halftime, 2-10 to 0-10. On 64 minutes, Shane Kingston tightened the gap to four points, 3-17 to 0-22. Plenty of time remained, if Cork were doughty enough.

Thirty seconds later, the question went academic. Carthach Daly slices through the middle and lays off for Dessie Hutchinson’s exact finish.

Waterford were doughty and then some. 4-20 to 1-23 did not flatter them.

Whatever the general merits of 2022’s league action, this finale certainly teed up the championship. Waterford move forward, franked by silverware. They took the weekend’s prize with a panel of 26 absent Jamie Barron, Iarlaith Daly and Austin Gleeson. Things, in this obvious sense, can only get better.

Meaning, Waterford enter an even trickier waltz with expectation. They will be at home to Tipperary in two weekends’ time, when they will be cocktail favourites for a happy hour. They have to win, because they are more than good enough to win. I have rarely seen expectations so shrivelled in Tipp.

Waterford handling that first round engagement would make them massive All Ireland contenders. Just the win, in and of itself. Just the insouciance, the psychological nerve.

Waterford could then travel to Limerick unfettered. They might not beat the All Ireland Champions on that occasion. They might be better off not beating the All Ireland Champions on that occasion. To become Limerick’s successor, Waterford need but beat them once in 2022.

Much change is afoot, which or whether. Remember that Limerick brushed off Waterford by eight points in 2019’s NHL Final, 1-24 to 0-19. Only Tom Condon is gone from the former’s ranks. Only four of 2019’s men featured in the latter’s current selection. Liam Cahill and Michael Bevans are talent spotters as well as talent polishers.

Can Limerick beat these opponents, factoring in a possible Munster Final pairing, three times in 2022? I would wonder, looking at this Waterford.

Cork represent an odd choreography, uncertain in its rhythms. They are coming and they are ebbing.

Last Saturday evening, old hands grew weary feet. Patrick Horgan ended up peripheral. By the 48th minute, Séamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane were sitting on the bench. Damien Cahalane remains their go to veteran in full back ditch.

Coming? The pulse is there but not as strong. Kieran Kingston and managerial colleagues found new questions about old problems.

If awarded tomorrow, Young Hurler of the Year would be Carthach Daly’s gong rather than one for Ciarán Joyce. The Castlemartyr tyro will enjoy better moments. He is a star in the making but likely at half back. This outing in the full back line underlined his status as a brilliant rookie.

Joyce might be chanced at centre half back, his U20 position. Using Mark Coleman as pivot seems a diminution of his talents. Besides, Robert Downey and Tim O’Mahony are hardly nailed on at wing back.

Up front, Alan Connolly departed at halftime. Shane Barrett, a major hope at centre forward, did not see out the hour. The Blarney tyro is a terrific prospect but mastering Tadhg de Búrca proved a step too far this early in his development. Robbie O’Flynn was the sole forward to leave with enhanced reputation.

The dance moves on and the watchers hark. Cork and Limerick in two weeks’ time. Cork and Waterford, again, in six weeks’ time.

By that stage, being voted out will mean more than music dies.