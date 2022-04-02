Fermanagh make extra man count to take 3B title

2 April 2022; Conor McShea of Fermanagh in action against Paddy Lynam, left, and Keelan Cox of Longford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final match between Fermanagh and Longford at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 18:57
Deniese O'Flaherty, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

Allianz HL Division 3B Final: Fermanagh 2-18 Longford 1-17 

Fermanagh came from six points down in the opening half to win by four to claim the Division 3B title and promotion to Division 3A.

Longford made the perfect start to the game when within the opening minute Joe O’Brien found the back of the net. They were ahead by six in the 21st minute. Fermanagh worked hard and were level in the 26th minute when Shea Curran got a touch to poke the ball across the line. They took a one-point lead going in at the break - 1-12 to 1-11.

Longford were ahead by three after 54 minutes but Paddy Lynam was shown a straight red in the 63rd minute. Fermanagh used the extra man to their advantage and a goal from Luca McCusker in stoppage time sealed the win and promotion.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Corrigan 0-7 (4f), T Keenan 0-4, L McCusker 1-1, S Curran 1-0, C Duffy 0-3, R Bogue 0-2 (2f), C McShea 0-1. 

Scorers for Longford: J O’Brien 1-6 (5f), E Corrigan, P Lynam (2f), 0-4 each, J Casey, C Mullane, D Buckley 0-1 each.

FERMANAGH: M Curry; C Breslin, R Porteous, C Duffy; A Flanagan, R Bogue, JP McGarry; C Duffy, C McShea; L McCusker, S Corrigan, T Keenan; S Curran, D Bannon, R McGurn.

Subs: B Corrigan for McGurn (41), O Johnston for Flanagan (56), U O’Reilly for Curran (58), T Burns for D Bannon (70+2) 

LONGFORD: C Gallagher; N Moran, E Naughton, K Cox; A Quinn, D Buckley, K Murray; J Mulhern, P Lynam; J Casey, C Kavanagh, R Murray; J O’Brien, C Mullane, C Lynam.

Sub: R Sheehan for Quinn (70+6) 

Referee: T Conway (Derry)  

