Lynch brace crucial as Cavan pip Tipp to Croke Park glory

Allianz League Division 4 Final: Cavan 2-10 Tipperary 0-15

Cavan had won just one match at Croke Park at all levels in 10 attempts since 1997 but they put that unwanted record to bed here with a nail-biting win over Tipperary.

Key to the Breffni men’s success was a two-goal haul from young attacker Paddy Lynch, who raised green flags in each half and was a constant menace to the Tipperary defence.

The Munster side fell four behind in the first half and three in arrears near the finish line but kept coming back and Cavan were relieved to hear the final whistle, with Tipp sub Stephen Quirke having rattled the crossbar in injury time.

At half-time, Cavan were ahead by a point, 1-5 to 0-7, thanks to Lynch’s first goal on 24 minutes. That major had put four between the teams but Tipp would finish the first half strongly, with Mark Russell kicking three sublime points from the right wing.

Conor Moynagh, who played the ‘quarter-back’ role for Cavan, opened the scoring but Tipp were soon ahead through Conor Sweeney (free) and Mikey O’Shea.

Lynch, whose movement was excellent, gathered a Jason McLoughlin pass and converted a mark but Tipperary nudged in front again with a monster 40-metre effort from Kerry native Teddy Doyle.

Gearoid McKiernan (free) and Lynch raised further white flags and when Cavan, playing against the wind, found the net through Lynch, they were in command.

But Tipp came roaring back through Russell’s three and a Jack Kennedy free and Galligan’s free was all that separated them at the midway point.

On the resumption, Conor Sweeney and Mikey O’Shea pointed but Cavan pulled two back quickly from Sweeney’s fellow 2020 All-Star and direct opponent Padraig Faulkner and a fisted Cian Madden point.

Sweeney showed his class for another two quality scores from pay as Tipp hit the front with 20 minutes to go. James Smith sent over a good score for Cavan but the Munster men weren’t going away and a fourth for the excellent Russell nudged them in front again and when Kevin Fahey thumped over a big score, Tipperary were in the box seat.

But back came Cavan. Stephen Smith threaded over a well-taken score after good work from McKiernan and Lynch converted a pressure free and then, after a brave Jason McLoughlin interception, the 22-year-old attacker raised his second green flag to make it 2-10 to 0-13 with seven minutes remaining.

On the home stretch, the play was fragmented as both sides went for it. Cavan forced numerous turnovers but struggled to convert. Impressive Tipperary captain Sweeney knocked over two frees, either side of Quirke’s powerful attempt which shook the crossbar but Cavan held on for a timely boost ahead of their championship opener against Antrim on April 23.

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-1, 45), L Fortune, P Faulkner (0-1), Killian Brady, J McLoughlin, C Moynagh (0-1), G Smith, J Smith (0-1), K Clarke, T Galligan, G McKiernan (0-1f), Cian Madden (0-1), E Finnegan, P Lynch (2-3, 1f, 1m), S Smith (0-1)

Subs: Conor Brady for K Brady (47 mins), Caoimhin O’Reilly for Madden (49), Conor Madden for G Smith (60), C Conroy for Finnegan (63), N Murray for S Smith (70)

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly, S O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney, K Fahey (0-1), C O’Shaughnessy, T Maher, C Kennedy, M Russell (0-4), B Maher, J Kennedy (0-1f), T Doyle (0-1), M O’Shea (0-2), C Sweeney (0-6, 3f), S O’Connor

Subs: C Deeley for S O’Connor (19 mins), W Eviston for Harney (49), S Quirke for Russell (54), B Hewitt for Deeley (65), M Keogh for T Maher (69)

Ref: J Hickey (Carlow)