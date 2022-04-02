Cillian O'Connor returns to bench as Mayo make three changes

Mayo have made three changes to the starting team for tomorrow's Division 1 Allianz National Football League Final against Kerry in Croke Park.

Padraig O'Hora replaces David McBrien in the full-back line, Enda Hession starts in place of Rory Brickenden at wing-back and Conor Loftus is named to start in the half-forward line in place of Diarmuid O'Connor.