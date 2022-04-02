Cillian O'Connor returns to bench as Mayo make three changes

Mayo have made three changes to the starting team for tomorrow's Division 1 Allianz National Football League Final against Kerry in Croke Park.
Padraig O'Hora replaces David McBrien in the full-back line, Enda Hession starts in place of Rory Brickenden at wing-back and Conor Loftus is named to start in the half-forward line in place of Diarmuid O'Connor.
Rory Byrne continues in goals with Mayo captain Stephen Coen reverting to full-back to partner Lee Keegan and O'Hora.
Aidan O'Shea is named at centre-forward while Cillian O'Connor is named on the bench for the first time this year.
Eoghan McLaughlin and Darren McHale are also listed amongst the substitutes.
R Byrne; L Keegan, S Coen, P O’Hora; M Plunkett, O Mullin, E Hession; J Flynn, M Ruane; C Loftus, A O’Shea, J Carney; J Carr, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue
Subs: C Reape, D McHugh, R Brickenden, E McLaughlin, K McLoughlin, C O’ Shea, D Coen, D McHale, F Boland, A Orme, C O’Connor