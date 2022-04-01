Six changes to the Kerry team for Sunday's League final against Mayo

Kerry manger Jack O’Connor has wielded the axe to his Kerry team that lost to Tyrone last weekend ahead of Sunday’s Allianz NFL final against Mayo in Croke Park. There are six changes in all, three of which are in the forward division.

Rathmore’s Shane Ryan returns between the sticks at the expense of Shane Murphy while Murphy’s Dr Crokes team-mate Gavin White returns to the half back line with Dylan Casey dropping to the bench.