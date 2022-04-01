Six changes to the Kerry team for Sunday's League final against Mayo

Kerry manger Jack O’Connor has wielded the axe to his Kerry team that lost to Tyrone last weekend ahead of Sunday’s Allianz NFL final against Mayo in Croke Park. There are six changes in all, three of which are in the forward division.
Rathmore’s Shane Ryan returns between the sticks at the expense of Shane Murphy while Murphy’s Dr Crokes team-mate Gavin White returns to the half back line with Dylan Casey dropping to the bench.
Jack Barry is named at midfield in place of Joe O’Connor while up front, Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford and Adrian Spillane return with Micheál Burns, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan absent as Kerry look to secure their third title in-a-row.
S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G White, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, P Clifford, A Spillane; S O’Brien, D Clifford, P Geaney.