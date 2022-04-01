Six changes to the Kerry team for Sunday's League final against Mayo

Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor has wielded the axe following Kerry's loss at home to Tyrone last weekend
Six changes to the Kerry team for Sunday's League final against Mayo

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 20:29
John Coleman

Kerry manger Jack O’Connor has wielded the axe to his Kerry team that lost to Tyrone last weekend ahead of Sunday’s Allianz NFL final against Mayo in Croke Park. There are six changes in all, three of which are in the forward division.

Rathmore’s Shane Ryan returns between the sticks at the expense of Shane Murphy while Murphy’s Dr Crokes team-mate Gavin White returns to the half back line with Dylan Casey dropping to the bench.

Jack Barry is named at midfield in place of Joe O’Connor while up front, Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford and Adrian Spillane return with Micheál Burns, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan absent as Kerry look to secure their third title in-a-row.

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G White, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, P Clifford, A Spillane; S O’Brien, D Clifford, P Geaney.

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final St Pat's Castleisland shock Tralee CBS in the Russell Cup final
Sky Sports GAA 2022 Championship Launch Peter Canavan: 'I have no sympathy for Cork board'
A view of the Cork team 31/1/2016 Tony Leen: Only solution to Cork v Kerry venue saga is a return to Páirc Uí Rinn
#Kerry GAA
Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final

Three changes apiece for Cork & Waterford for the Allianz League final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices