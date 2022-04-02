Weekend GAA Previews: Harte to deliver silverware to Louth, Galway to make a statement

TODAY.

Allianz FL Division 3 football final.

Louth v Limerick, Croke Park, 4.45pm, (B. Griffin, Kerry) Live TG4.

Mickey Harte isn’t a man to turn down the chance of silverware even if Louth are back out in championship action in three weeks, one week less than Limerick. With qualifier spots guaranteed, each team can treat this fixture with abandon and while Limerick will feel they owe Louth one for the dramatic way they lost their round game Louth are the team in form and they appear to be the slightly more assured side.

Verdict: Louth.

Allianz FL Division 4 football final.

Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2.30pm, (J. Hickey, Carlow) Live TG4.

Cavan might be grateful for this game being fixed for a neutral venue and not Kingspan Breffni given how much Tipperary appear to love playing them there. Cavan do what was expected of them in gaining promotion but supporters will want to see more going into the Ulster SFC. Tipperary will be relieved to be promoted after a shaky start and can express themselves, but Cavan can exact revenge for the only blot on their copybook this spring.

Verdict: Cavan.

Allianz HL Division 2A final.

Down v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, 4.45pm, (K. Jordan, Tipperary) Streaming TG4.

After such an impressive start to the league, Down were able to see out the campaign with a win over Kerry to finish top. However, Westmeath should be the better for their more recent victory against the Kingdom. More of their leading players are showing form and the Midlanders can see off the table-toppers for a 2023 Division 1 spot.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Allianz HL Division 2B final.

Derry v Sligo, Ederney 4pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Derry were three-point winners in the counties’ Round 1 clash, the start of a 100% run of five games for the Oak Leafers. Sligo will be the better for the battle against Donegal but might fall short again.

Verdict: Derry.

Allianz HL Division 3A final.

Tyrone v Armagh, Owenbeg 2.30pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Tyrone looked a level above Armagh in the round stages but the margin will be tightened here.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Division 3B final.

Fermanagh v Longford, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 5pm, (T. Conway, Derry).

Fermanagh won’t have it all their own way but can continue their winning streak.

Verdict: Fermanagh.

TOMORROW.

Allianz FL Division 2 final.

Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm, (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live TG4.

No Shane Walsh in the Galway panel doesn’t necessarily mean he will miss out on this game but Pádraic Joyce is possibly not taking chances ahead of the provincial quarter-final against Mayo in a fortnight. Mayo won’t be taking risks either in the main event but Galway will want to win this and land a psychological blow against Roscommon in the event they face each other in the championship. Galway still appear to have one or two square pegs in round holes at the back, but they have players to match and potentially outhine Enda Smith in the middle and Conor Cox upfront.

Verdict: Galway.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final.

Roscommon v Wexford, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 4pm.

The game pits the Rossies, who lost out to Laois in the 2021 semi-final, against a Wexford side that has risen from the ashes after suffering a heavy Division 2 relegation play-off defeat to Tyrone last year. A difficult one to call but Roscommon to pull through.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 final.

Limerick v Offaly, St. Brendan's Park, Birr, 2pm.

Offaly won when this pair last met at this stage seven years ago but Limerick hit them for three goals in the group stages and may have the jump on them again.

Verdict: Limerick.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 play-off.

Clare v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Tyrone needed a relegation play-off victory over Wexford to maintain Division 2 status last year and they will have to win another one to remain in the second tier. Tyrone may be the stronger for facing tougher teams.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Words: John Fogarty