Time for Kerry to deliver in Croke Park

On their last four visits to GAA HQ, Kerry have failed to win – last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone, the draw against Dublin in the 2020 league opener and the ’19 All-Ireland final clashes with the Dubs. 
Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 06:30
John Fogarty

When is a three-in-a-row tilt not a three-in-a-row tilt? 

When Kerry haven’t won a final to claim either of their previous two Division 1 titles.

Does 2020 count the same as their previous 20 Division 1 titles, when they knew they needed only to win their last two round games upon the resumption of the season to win the cup? 

Does 2021 when they shared the honour with Dublin?

Elsewhere in these pages, the importance of winning a national final for Cork’s hurlers is underlined. The same can be said for Kerry. Of the team that beat Dublin in the 2017 decider, 11 are either retired, dropped or unavailable. David Clifford and Seán O’Shea are four and a half seasons into their senior careers and neither have a national final victory to their name.

Then there is the Croke Park factor, which is most certainly real and from a Kerry perspective is a worrying one. 

The ‘19 semi-final win over Tyrone is their only win in Croke Park in their previous 10 appearances.

Ask James Horan the first word that comes to mind and it will be Galway, not Kerry. And yet he wouldn’t mind casting more doubt on the Kingdom’s record on the biggest stage. Diarmuid O’Connor, one of if not the most in-form footballer in the country whose namesake with Kerry is also starring, might not be risked and his older brother Cillian’s long-awaited unveiling will be delayed a while longer but he has the resources to at the very least trouble Kerry.

O’Shea’s absence with a toe injury has robbed Kerry of possibly their most assured player but this is a game they should be winning because championship is still some distance away in contrast to Mayo and it’s high time they delivered in Croke Park. 

Verdict: Kerry.

<p>Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Six changes to the Kerry team for Sunday's League final against Mayo

