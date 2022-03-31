Full-back Daire O'Leary out of league decider, Cork wait on Tim O'Mahony

Cork must plan without new full-back Daire O’Leary for Saturday night’s league final against Waterford (TG4, 7pm).

O’Leary was substituted at half-time in the semi-final win over Kilkenny with a foot injury and has not recovered in time, said Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

“Daire is definitely ruled out, he got a knock early in the first half of the Kilkenny game last Saturday night, a foot injury.

“He had had a groin problem anyway but it was the foot that was the issue Saturday, and he won’t be available in Thurles for the league final.

“Tim O’Mahony took a heavy tackle in the Kilkenny game when he came on for the second half - he had a difficult couple of days afterwards but we’re hopeful he’ll be in a position to play. We have to assess him in training to see if he’ll be fit.”

Qualifying for the final clearly makes the league a success for Cork, with manager Kingston indicating that the opportunity to give so many players game time was another positive.

“Obviously with the national league almost running into the championship itself this year, we said from the outset that it was our first time as a group experiencing that - the round-robin coming so soon after the league - that we’d take each league game on its merits.

“We said we’d try to be as competitive as we possibly could while utilising our panel and being aware of college games - and of the number of players we were bringing through from the U20 teams.

“That’s worked quite well in terms of giving players game time and developing them while also being competitive - it’s been great, we’ve one more league game left and we’re approaching that the same way we did with all the others.

“We’re focused on Thurles Saturday evening and on putting in as strong a performance as we possibly can and seeing where that takes us when it comes to the championship in a couple of weeks.”

The Cork boss added that he was happy that Cork supporters had had another chance to see their team at home given one of the Munster championship games is going to Thurles because of the Ed Sheeran concerts.

“I pointed out last Saturday night before the semi-final that we’d had only two league games in Cork, against Clare and Galway, so having that semi-final in Cork was a bonus, an addition.

“It was good to have the game last Saturday because obviously our first championship game is in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and having a good crowd and a good atmosphere helped.

“It was great for the supporters because as I say they’d only had the two home league games and there’s only one championship game at home this year, and everyone saw what a great occasion it was last Saturday - there were loads of kids at the game, people enjoyed going out onto the field to meet the players afterwards and so on.

“This weekend it’s similar in a way because there was a lot of talk early on that the final might be fixed for Croke Park, so having it in Semple Stadium is obviously better for two Munster teams.

“And two of our round robin games are in Thurles so it’s good preparation for that. Traditionally Cork like going to Thurles, both teams and supporters, so it’s far preferable for the latter - Cork and Waterford supporters - not to have the expense of going all the way to Dublin for a late game on a Saturday night.”

Waterford’s superb display against Wexford in their semi-final has given the Cork management plenty to think about.

“Last Saturday night we knew the Kilkenny game was going to be very difficult - there wasn’t a puck of a ball between the two teams last year in the All-Ireland semi-final and it went to extra time, so we knew last weekend was going to be very competitive.

“Kilkenny have a very good record in the league so it was a great game for us.

“Now we’re facing another team which has had an outstanding campaign, who’ve been very good in all the games they’ve played, so this is another massive challenge. Call it the pre-leaving for six weeks’ time when we play Waterford in Walsh Park in the championship, but it’s also a game we’re taking on its merits.

“It’s a national final and we’re going to put in the best performance possible against a top, top team.”