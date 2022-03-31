Breaking: Cork footballers insist they will only play Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn

Statement confirms Cork not prepared to play their Munster SFC semi final at Fitzgerald Stadium
DIGGING IN: Brian Hurley in action for Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn. Keith Ricken's squad say it is th eonly venue they will play Kerry in on May 7th. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 23:51
John Fogarty

Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere is the ultimatum the Cork senior football camp have made to the Munster Council tonight.

Following a meeting of management and players, a statement has been releasing confirming they are not prepared to play their provincial semi-final against Kerry on May 7 in Fitzgerald Stadium or any other venue apart from Páirc Uí Rinn.

The statement reads: “As players and management our sole focus is on preparing and playing to the best of our ability next month in the Munster Championship, representing our families, our clubs and our county. We did not envisage needing to issue this statement.

“Cork and Kerry have long had an agreement in place to decide home and away fixtures. This year’s fixture is a home game for Cork, as initially announced in a press release by Munster GAA on March 4.

“We believe the decision made this week by the Munster Council must be reversed. The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd. We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

“As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on May 7 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. We will not be playing the match in any other venue.”

Family Notices