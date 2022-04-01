Paul Mannion offers no indication that a Dublin return is on his mind

Paul Mannion has offered no indication that a Dublin return is on his mind while former colleague Jack McCaffrey looks set to spend the summer abroad.

Ex-Dublin full-back Paddy Christie claimed last week that it should be a 'priority' to entice the two former All-Stars back into the struggling Sky Blues' panel.

Speaking at the announcement that Beacon Hospital is the lead sponsor of Kilmacud Crokes, Mannion declined to discuss Dublin's relegation or his own inter-county future.

The six-time All-Ireland winner spoke instead about his return from the knee injury that kept him out of Crokes' All-Ireland club campaign, revealing he probably would have been back for the final defeat if it had been in its traditional March 17 slot.

As things stand, he insisted there's 'not a big rush on' his return and said 'I just want to make sure that the knee is more than 100% right before I go back training on it at all.’ "It's well documented the commitment and time that goes into playing inter-county football," said Mannion.

"Sometimes when you're in that it can be a bit of a bubble. I've enjoyed being outside that a little bit and being able to spend more time and focus on the club and on other things. It's been a nice time."

Asked about McCaffrey, also 28 and away from the Dublin squad since 2020, Mannion said his pal seems happy with his situation.

"I think so, you never know what's going through Jack's head," said Mannion of the medical doctor who had a spell working in Africa in 2016. "I think he's off to Africa this summer for another few months there.

"He's a bit of a free spirit, he just goes where the wind takes him. He seems to be doing well. I met him in Manchester a couple of weeks ago for a United-City game, it didn't go too well. But he's in great form, loving life."

Mannion powered Crokes to the Leinster final in early January but missed the provincial decider and their eventual All-Ireland final loss to Kilcoo following knee surgery.

He suffered the injury in the Leinster semi-final win over Portarlington.

"I thought I might have gotten away without it being too serious but in the days that followed it was very painful and I wasn't recovering at all," he said. "Once I got a scan it confirmed the ligament had fully detached from the bone. And the only fix was surgery.

"All kinds of things go through your head, 'What if this happened?' or 'What if that happened?' but I have learned to park those thoughts because you drive yourself mad thinking about those what ifs.

"I spent the first two weeks going through all of that in my head and eventually you just need to move on and accept these kinds of things happen in sport and that I have been on the other side of those results many times myself. Just accept it, move on and hope for better days really."

