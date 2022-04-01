Colm Boyle: Kerry are definitely beatable

Former Mayo defender Colm Boyle says his old team-mates don’t need to come out of Sunday’s National League Final against Kerry ‘all doom and gloom’ if the result goes against them.

The four-time All Star, who retired at the end of last season, believes that Mayo’s primary focus will be on their Connacht SFC quarter-final clash with Galway on April 24.

So the 2019 league winner thinks that Sunday’s showpiece against Kerry is a great opportunity for the Westerners to ‘take on the best team in the country at the moment’ and learn from the experience either way.

“I didn’t see the benefit of not making a league final,” Boyle said after Mayo booked their ticket to the final after beating Kildare last Sunday.

“Why not go out and play Kerry? Take them on. They are the best team in the country at the moment, just slightly ahead, but that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable. They definitely are beatable and we have beat them before.

“If Mayo lose next weekend, there’s no need to come out of it all doom and gloom.

“It’s a brilliant game to get, and I think it’s going to improve us either way. Obviously, it would be brilliant to win and I think we have a great chance of winning it.

“But the main thing is three weeks’ time against Galway.”

Mayo’s league form has fluctuated from week to week over the course of their campaign; from a hard-fought opening day draw with Donegal to morale-boosting wins over Monaghan, Dublin and Armagh to lacklustre displays and defeats against Kerry and Tyrone.

Last Sunday they got back on track with an impressive victory over Kildare, racking up 2-20 and conceding 0-18 in the process.

It has all added up to plenty of speculation among supporters and debate in the media about Mayo’s formline going into Sunday’s rematch with Kerry.

Colm Boyle knows from experience that the Mayo camp will be oblivious to it all, and thinks there were mitigating factors for their erratic form.

“There are so many experienced players there now, if I was there myself I genuinely wouldn’t be taking any notice. And James [Horan] just leads that brilliantly from the top.

“Whatever is happening outside the four walls won’t matter. It comes from him really and the way he leads that and communicates with the players about the outside stuff.

“Obviously there’s constructive feedback as well, and constructive criticism, but a lot of what he’d be thinking, and the players would be thinking, is outside noise.

“Against Armagh they looked a bit flat at times, against Kerry they were flat, and Tyrone was the flattest performance we’ve seen from a Mayo team in a long time.

“So I think it’s very obvious that they have upped the training schedule midway through the league.

“But Mayo started late, I would say they were one of the latest counties back [training], and had probably the least amount done when the league started.

“I think there’s been a noticeable shift in the performances since the Dublin game, they’ve come down a small bit and the energy has been a small bit lower.

“I think James Horan is looking at it as an opportunity. He’s thinking, ‘Right, we didn’t get an opportunity to train hard before the league started, this is going to be our only opportunity, we literally have to do this now or never.

“And I think he went for it in the hope that they would pick up enough points along the way to get to a League Final, and that’s exactly what’s transpired.”