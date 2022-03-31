Roscommon tired of being a yo-yo team

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham would love to pick up some silverware on Sunday and get a boost heading into the championship, but for the long-term development of the county’s young talent, staying in Division One of the Allianz League for a few seasons has to be a top priority after a decade and a half of moving through the divisions.

Victory on Sunday over neighbours Galway will secure the Division Two title for Roscommon for the fourth time since 2015 but they have been relegated three times in that period as well.

A 1-20 to 1-15 win last Sunday over a depleted Galway has already secured Division One status for Roscommon and Cunningham knows they have to stay there this time for a sustained period this time.

“For the development of players coming through, Division One is the place where you want to be,” said Cunningham.

“We would be happy with the new players coming in this year, they’re developing very well, and we’d a good under-20 team last year, with more players coming through, so Division One can only be good for all that.

“The newer players have really blossomed. It’s all about development and Division One is ultimately where you want to be for that. The players want it too.”

Only once in the past 15 years have Roscommon managed to stay in the top flight for two seasons in a row and that sort of inconsistency has invariably spilled over into their championship campaigns.

Sunday’s showdown against his native Galway gives Cunningham the opportunity to achieve three times — silverware, a big Croke Park display and a boost before they take on Sligo (or possibly New York) in the Connacht championship.

““We want a big performance in Croke Park because for the last few years we’ve haven’t got one. We’re always looking to go the next step.

“And it will be one more match before the championship as well for us. Sligo, who we will be playing, have been scoring freely so we will have a big battle down in Markievicz and ultimately that’s what are year is going to be judged about.

“And then this is a league final and a chance for silverware. We always want to win, we want to be competitive, so we’ll go up with the utmost respect, and try to win in,” added Cunningham.