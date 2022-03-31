Roscommon tired of being a yo-yo team

Only once in the past 15 years have Roscommon managed to stay in the top flight for two seasons in a row
Roscommon tired of being a yo-yo team

27 March 2022; Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Roscommon and Galway at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 14:40
John Fallon

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham would love to pick up some silverware on Sunday and get a boost heading into the championship, but for the long-term development of the county’s young talent, staying in Division One of the Allianz League for a few seasons has to be a top priority after a decade and a half of moving through the divisions.

Victory on Sunday over neighbours Galway will secure the Division Two title for Roscommon for the fourth time since 2015 but they have been relegated three times in that period as well.

A 1-20 to 1-15 win last Sunday over a depleted Galway has already secured Division One status for Roscommon and Cunningham knows they have to stay there this time for a sustained period this time.

“For the development of players coming through, Division One is the place where you want to be,” said Cunningham.

“We would be happy with the new players coming in this year, they’re developing very well, and we’d a good under-20 team last year, with more players coming through, so Division One can only be good for all that.

“The newer players have really blossomed. It’s all about development and Division One is ultimately where you want to be for that. The players want it too.” 

Only once in the past 15 years have Roscommon managed to stay in the top flight for two seasons in a row and that sort of inconsistency has invariably spilled over into their championship campaigns.

Sunday’s showdown against his native Galway gives Cunningham the opportunity to achieve three times — silverware, a big Croke Park display and a boost before they take on Sligo (or possibly New York) in the Connacht championship.

““We want a big performance in Croke Park because for the last few years we’ve haven’t got one. We’re always looking to go the next step.

“And it will be one more match before the championship as well for us. Sligo, who we will be playing, have been scoring freely so we will have a big battle down in Markievicz and ultimately that’s what are year is going to be judged about.

“And then this is a league final and a chance for silverware. We always want to win, we want to be competitive, so we’ll go up with the utmost respect, and try to win in,” added Cunningham.

More in this section

Paul Galvin teams up with Duhallow GAA for Ukrainian jersey Paul Galvin teams up with Duhallow GAA for Ukrainian jersey
Hannah Looney and Niamh Kilkenny 12/9/2021 Nine camogie matches each year to be screened live on RTÉ
Brian Hurley dejected after the game 22/1/2022 Cork will consider options tonight after venue switch to Killarney
<p>Cork's Gemma O'Connor with Tipperary player Mairead Teehan  Photo By : Domnick Walsh </p>

Six cross-code double-headers across Munster Championships

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices