Cork will consider options tonight after venue switch to Killarney

The Cork football panel and management will meet today to decide what action they will take in response to Munster Council's decision to move their Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Munster Council's decision to change venue for the May 7 semi-final is directly at odds with the Cork football management’s wish to play the game at Páirc Uí Rinn, which has been backed by Cork GAA officials.

The next step in the controversy depends on the decisions taken by the Cork team and officials this evening.

The deciding factor in removing home advantage from Cork and refixing the game for Fitzgerald Stadium was Páirc Uí Rinn’s 11,000-maximum capacity, a figure that was deemed too small by Munster Council to stage this latest Cork-Kerry Munster championship clash.

In a statement released following yesterday evening’s Munster Council meeting, the provincial body said that when the game was initially fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, the expectation was that the venue would be able to accommodate 15,000 spectators.

But as revealed by the Irish Examiner early yesterday, an independent health and safety inspection of the ground earlier this year put the capacity at 9,200. This statutory inspection identified a number of issues at the venue, with Páirc Uí Rinn’s capacity rising only to 11,000 upon completion of all required remedial works.

This 11,000 figure was deemed inadequate by Munster officials given the average attendance at the last three Cork-Kerry Munster Championship clashes pre-Covid stands at 22,000.

Had the game remained in Páirc Uí Rinn, only a “derisory” number of tickets would have gone on public sale after all season-ticket holders had been satisfied, said one well-placed source.

As a result of yesterday’s Munster decision, Cork will have home advantage for the next two meetings of the counties in the Munster SFC.

This May’s Cork-Kerry clash, as well as having a new venue, will now throw-in at the earlier time of 6pm. It is also expected that the game will form a double-header with a Munster ladies football fixture.

The Munster GAA statement read: "At a meeting of the Munster CCC held this evening (Wednesday March 30th), the venue for the Munster Senior Football semi-final between Cork and Kerry was discussed. The game was originally fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn given the unavailability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in the expectation that Páirc Uí Rinn would hold 15,000 spectators.

"Following an independent statutory annual health and safety inspection which identified a number of issues at the ground, the capacity was reduced to 9,200 and even If all of the required works are completed on time, the maximum capacity that can be achieved at the venue is 11,000.

"Given the average attendance of the last 3 Cork v Kerry matches in the Munster Senior Football Championship held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is in excess of 22,000, (not including the Covid-restricted match in 2020), Munster Council decided to move the 2022 Munster semi-final between the teams to Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney on Saturday May 7th."

Prior to the Munster Council decision, Cork GAA had yesterday released a statement in support of the Cork football panel’s desire to have the game staged at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“Further to correspondence from our senior football management, the Cork County Executive wishes, once more, to confirm Páirc Uí Rinn as our home venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final versus Kerry.

“Secondly, we are confident that the necessary works can be completed in time for the fixture once the venue is confirmed in the next few days,” the Cork statement read.