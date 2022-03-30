Five to miss championship opener after Donegal and Armagh hit with melee bans

The charge the players have been banned under is understood to be 'contributing to a melee'
27 March 2022; Both sides scuffle after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Donegal. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 14:06
Cian Locke

Five players — three from Armagh and two from Donegal — are set to miss the county's Ulster Championship meeting after being hit with proposed one-match fans following scuffles during the sides' Allianz League clash last Sunday.

It has been confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Armagh's Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell have been sanctioned, along with Donegal's Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee.

The charge the players have been banned under is understood to be 'contributing to a melee', following the report filed by referee Paddy Neilan.

The sides meet again in Ballybofey meeting on April 24.

After an impressive league campaign, the bans, if upheld, will be a particularly severe blow to Armagh, with Mackin and Nugent strongly featuring across the league fixtures and Campbell appearing regularly as sub. 

