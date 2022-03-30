Five to miss championship opener after Donegal and Armagh hit with melee bans

Five players — three from Armagh and two from Donegal — are set to miss the county's Ulster Championship meeting after being hit with proposed one-match fans following scuffles during the sides' Allianz League clash last Sunday.

It has been confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Armagh's Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell have been sanctioned, along with Donegal's Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee.