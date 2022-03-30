Kerry injury makes Mattie Donnelly major doubt for championship start

Mattie Donnelly is a major injury doubt for Tyrone’s Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh
Kerry injury makes Mattie Donnelly major doubt for championship start

Allianz Football League Division 1, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, Co. Kerry 27/1/2019 Kerry vs Tyrone Mattie Donnelly of Tyrone Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 12:26
Francis Mooney

Mattie Donnelly is a major injury doubt for Tyrone’s Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh on April 16.

The former Red Hand skipper damaged a hamstring in Sunday’s victory over Kerry, and with just over two weeks to recover, he faces a race against time.

It’s a setback for Donnelly, who suffered a shoulder injury against Armagh on February 27, and had made a tentative return with a couple of substitute appearances.

He had been on the field less than ten minutes in Killarney when forced to go off again in the 53rd minute.

“Mattie has hurt the hamstring, so we’ll get him looked at this week and get it assessed, and get him on the rehab plan and on the pathway to recovery,” said joint manager Brian Dooher.

“He came on and did it fairly early. He wasn’t on the field long, be set up a good score for Kieran McGeary and hurt it after that and had to come off.

“That’s the nature of the football this year, with the games coming so fast, any injury at all has consequences for availability for the next match.”  

