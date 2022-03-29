Limerick include senior trio in U20 squad

Diarmuid Mullins’ Limerick U20 championship panel, released on Tuesday, contains three players - Colin Coughlan, Cathal O’Neill, and Adam English - who saw extensive game-time for Limerick during this year’s Allianz League.
Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill is included in the county's U20 hurling squad.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 15:41
Eoghan Cormican

The Limerick U20 hurling management have included a number of senior panellists in their championship squad who could end up playing just one game for the county U20 side before a GAA rule ties them to the senior set-up for the remainder of the season.

O’Neill started all five of Limerick’s games in Division 1, with Coughlan featuring in four and English in three.

Limerick play their opening group game of the new-look Munster U20 championship on Wednesday of next week, April 6, with all three certain to line out against Clare.

But given Limerick’s second and final group game is not for another two weeks after that, April 20, there is the possibility that Coughlan, O’Neill, and English will be ineligible to line out for the county’s U20s at that point.

The Limerick seniors play their opening game of the Munster SHC round-robin on April 17, three days before the U20s second game, and so if O’Neill, Coughlan, or English see action for John Kiely’s side in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they are precluded by rule from returning to the U20 team this season until such time as the seniors are eliminated from the championship.

But with the All-Ireland U20 championship to be wrapped up by late May, any game-time with the Limerick seniors next month will mean an end to the trio’s U20 involvement.

LIMERICK U20 hurling panel: A English (Doon), A Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), A Lyons (Staker Wallace), A O’Connor (Ballybrown), B Duff (Mungret St Paul’s), B O Meara (Mungret St Paul’s), C O’Neill (Crecora Manister), C Thomas (Doon), C O’Donovan (Doon), C Scully (Dromin-Athlacca Banogue), C Coughlan (Ballybrown), C Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), D Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), D Hegarty (St Patrick’s), D O’Dalaigh (Monaleen), E Stokes (Doon), E Hurley (Newcastlewest), E O’Leary (Ahane), F O’Connor (Effin), J Donie Franklin (Kilteely/Dromkeen), J Molloy (Knockaderry), J Quilty (Blackrock), JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), J Sweeney (Adare), J Kirby (Patrickswell), J O’Reilly (Ballybrown), L Dennehy (Glenroe), L Lynch (Mungret St Paul’s), L O’Donnell (Cappamore), L McHale (Monaleen), M Riordan (Castletown Ballyagran), M Keane (Adare), P Finn (Bruff), P Kirby (Patrickswell), P O’Donovan (Effin), P Reale (Knockainey), R Lyons (Monaleen), S O’Neill (Blackrock), S Whelan (Cappamore), S O’Brien (Kilmallock), V Harrington (Na Piarsaigh).

TIPPERARY minor hurling panel: S Blackmore (Ballingarry), S Buckley (Knockavilla Kickhams), S Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), D Corbett (Gortnahoe Glengoole), A Daly (Knockavilla Kickhams), T Delaney (Cahir), J Dwyer (Holycross Ballycahill), J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), C English (Fr Sheehys), B Flanagan (Moycarkey Borris), C Foley (Borrisokane), K Grace (Burgess), J Hayes (Moycarkey Borris), E Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams), J Lahart (Holycross Ballycahill), D Linnane (Mullinahone), H Loughnane (Roscrea), K Loughnane (Durlas Óg), C Martin (Cappawhite), D McCarthy (Toomevara), P McCormack (Borrisoleigh), D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), E Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), J O'Callaghan (Portroe), O O'Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), C O'Donnell (Ballylooby), S O'Farrell (Éire Óg Nenagh), A O'Halloran (Carrick Swan), J Ormond (JK Brackens), P Phelan (Upperchurch Drombane), J Quinlan (Fethard), S Rowan (Mullinahone), R Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), T Sheehan (St Mary’s).

