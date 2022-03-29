Offaly keeper Paddy Dunican may be asked to apologise for comments

 Dunican’s comments, since deleted, could be viewed as a breach of the GAA’s social media policy
Offaly keeper Paddy Dunican was furious with officials after a decision in the dying moments of Sunday's Division 2 game against Cork.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 05:35
John Fogarty

Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican may be asked to apologise for his critical comments about match officials to avoid incurring a suspension in the championship.

Dunican launched an online tirade against referee Niall Cullen, lineswoman Maggie Farrelly and their colleagues following Sunday’s Division 2 defeat to Cork, which relegated Offaly and may see them miss out on the Sam Maguire Cup.

Cork were awarded a last-gasp free when Dunican “received” a Jordan Hayes back-pass from his kick-out, stopping the ball from crossing the end line for a Cork 45.

Referee Niall Cullen duly awarded a free in, as the rulebook states, but Dunican claims Offaly were whistled for the same offence earlier in the game and a throw ball was awarded.

Posting on Twitter, Dunican wrote: “So.. ‘a huge mistake on my behalf’ .. the ball was kicked back to me..my choices were A) let it out for 45 and cork free shot at goal. B) throw ball which is a 50/50.

“So I chose the ‘50/50 ball instead of a 45 (free shot at goal) obviously. But referee then gave a free in from the 14 for the same rule they called earlier in the game as a throw ball.

“This is apparently my fault to those who clearly did not watch the game.. the real crime is 1) umpires) related to officials who… offer no input to the modern game (no official training).

“B) the lineswoman (Maggie Farrelly) called that in the first half out of nowhere to make some sort of name for herself. The referee admitted to making a mistake in the first half and said it should have been there (sic) free.

“The moral of the story - an absolute disgrace. There was never going to be anything between the two teams. When you make up a rule for no good reason - it’s nothing other than embarrassing.”

Dunican’s comments, since deleted from the social media platform, could be viewed as a breach of the GAA’s social media policy and misconduct considered to have discredited the Association as per Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA Official Guide.

Match regulation 2.12 states a player who makes derogatory comments in relation to games officials before, during or after a game may be dealt with by the above rule although it applies to interviews.

Ten years ago, then Wexford goalkeeper Anthony Masterson publicly apologised for comments he made about referee Derek Fahy in the wake of their qualifier loss to Limerick as he otherwise faced an eight-week suspension.

Offaly face Wexford in their Leinster preliminary round game in Chadwicks Wexford Park on April 24.

