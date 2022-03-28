Eoin Cadogan: Mercy plea unlikely to save Austin Gleeson

Cadogan suspects reference from an opponent would be of limited value, based on his experience of missing the 2011 Allianz Football League final.
27 March 2022; Austin Gleeson of Waterford leaves the field after being sent off during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Wexford and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 17:45
Larry Ryan

Eoin Cadogan hopes Austin Gleeson gets a reprieve to feature against Cork in next Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League final. But based on his own experience of suspension for a league decider, Cadogan expects the Waterford star to miss out.

Gleeson was sent off late in Sunday’s comprehensive semi-final win over Wexford, following an off-the-ball altercation with Simon Donohue. His automatic ban will see him miss the final unless Waterford are successful with an appeal — after Sunday’s game, Déise boss Liam Cahill indicated they would explore that option.

“If you were Aussie Gleeson this morning, you’d be disgusted at missing a league final. I’d love to see him playing next weekend,” said retired Cork dual star Cadogan, speaking on Dalo’s Allianz Hurling League Podcast.

“If I was Cork defender I’d want to see him coming out to play to see exactly where I am at for Limerick in two weeks' time. Hopefully, he gets an opportunity. I don’t think it was malicious, but it was silly.” 

Also speaking on the podcast, TJ Ryan wondered if Donohue might offer testimony on Gleeson’s behalf, but Cadogan suspects that would be of limited value, based on his experience of missing the 2011 Allianz Football League final.

“I was sent off against Armagh in the last game before the final. It was Stevie McDonell, the corner forward, that I caught with, as Frank Murphy described it, a flailing hand, not an elbow!

“Stevie came up and represented me at Croke Park for my hearing prior to the final. He said ‘there was nothing in it, it would be fierce harsh on the young lad if he misses the final’.

“So the panel said to him: So he didn’t hit you, so you were feigning an injury?

“They turned it back on Stevie and he was looking over at us at the table and didn't know what to say.

“And I didn’t get off and I missed the league final. So I don’t know if that’ll work for Aussie.” 

Former Limerick manager Ryan believes Waterford’s talisman was harshly dealt with.

"I just don’t think it was a red card. Is that striking with the hurley? To me it’s absolutely nothing, I’d love to see him play in the league final, as a neutral. I don’t think it’s a red, it’s a yellow max. If that comes into hurling you’ll have more and more cards. I do think it was stupid and we saw Liam Cahill’s reaction, but I don't think there was any malice.”

