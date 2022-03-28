Camogie Association inks lucrative new five-year sponsorship deal with Glen Dimplex

ALL-IRELAND champions Galway have been paired with Kilkenny and avoided Cork but the headline news from Camogie's 2022 Championship draws on Monday was an exciting five-year sponsorship agreement with philanthropist Carmel Naughton and the Glen Dimplex corporation her husband founded in the seventies.

Carmel Naughton played camogie in Monaghan as a young girl and a statement explained that she had now chosen to support the code in a philanthropic capacity with branding rights associated with the sponsorship resting with joint sponsor, Glen Dimplex.

“I have very fond memories of my years playing camogie. To me camogie is ultimately about community, teamwork and how the energy, drive and passion of a group of people can deliver such dividends that benefit both local and wider society.”

Glen Dimplex is an Irish-headquartered international manufacturing group, which specialises in innovative low-carbon electric heating and ventilation solutions and is owned by the Naughton family.

The five-year deal up to 2027 is a huge boost for the sport and was warmly welcomed by the Camogie Association and camogie county boards representing almost 600 clubs nationwide.

It was confirmed at Monday's announcement that the senior championship semi-finals will be held in Croke Park this July,

Glen Dimplex’s Rowena McCappin said the company were delighted to be involved with the sponsorship of such a key sport in Ireland and highlighted the connection between Glen Dimplex and the Camogie Association: “I see a synergy between Glen Dimplex’s business and the Camogie Association, given the energy that is exuded on the camogie pitch, and the sport’s role in inspiring and sustaining local communities. We’re all, as a society, on a journey of sustainability for climate and community.”

Hilda Breslin, of the Camogie Association, acknowledged the generous contributions of Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex, and the commitment shown through signing a five-year deal. She also welcomed the significance of having an Irish-owned internationally recognised brand associated with the organisation and its competitions:

Galway captain Sarah Dervan lifts the O'Duffy Cup in September 2021 after beating Cork in the decider at Croke Park.

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships will commence from the weekend of May 21-22 and will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday August 7. The draws have been completed for the Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior competitions with groupings and competition structures set out below.

Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship (12 teams, 2 groups of 6, top in each group straight into semi-finals, 2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter-finals, bottom in each group into relegation): Group 1 - Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Clare; Group 2 - Galway, Kilkenny, Down, Antrim, Limerick, Offaly;

Intermediate All-Ireland Championship (structure as above): Group 1 - Westmeath, Galway, Carlow, Laois, Dublin, Kerry; Group 2 - Kilkenny, Meath, Derry, Cork, Kildare, Wexford.

Premier Junior (10 teams, 1 group of 6, 1 group of 5, then as above): Group 1 - Armagh, Roscommon, Antrim, Limerick, Down; Group 2:

Tipperary, Clare, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford.