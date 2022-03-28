Camogie Association inks lucrative new five-year sponsorship deal with Glen Dimplex

Benefactor Carmel Naughton backs Camogie with an agreement up to 2027 as draws for Championships are confirmed
Camogie Association inks lucrative new five-year sponsorship deal with Glen Dimplex

DEAL DONE: From left, President of the Camogie Association Hilda Breslin, Rowena McCappin, Head of External Relations and Engagement, Glen Dimplex and Ard Stiúrthóir of the Camogie Association Sinéad McNulty at Croke Park to confirm Glen Dimplex as the new sponsor of the Camogie championships and association.

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 13:48
Tony Leen

ALL-IRELAND champions Galway have been paired with Kilkenny and avoided Cork but the headline news from Camogie's 2022 Championship draws on Monday was an exciting five-year sponsorship agreement with philanthropist Carmel Naughton and the Glen Dimplex corporation her husband founded in the seventies.

Carmel Naughton played camogie in Monaghan as a young girl and a statement explained that she had now chosen to support the code in a philanthropic capacity with branding rights associated with the sponsorship resting with joint sponsor, Glen Dimplex.

“I have very fond memories of my years playing camogie. To me camogie is ultimately about community, teamwork and how the energy, drive and passion of a group of people can deliver such dividends that benefit both local and wider society.” 

Glen Dimplex is an Irish-headquartered international manufacturing group, which specialises in innovative low-carbon electric heating and ventilation solutions and is owned by the Naughton family.

The five-year deal up to 2027 is a huge boost for the sport and was warmly welcomed by the Camogie Association and camogie county boards representing almost 600 clubs nationwide. 

It was confirmed at Monday's announcement that the senior championship semi-finals will be held in Croke Park this July, 

Glen Dimplex’s Rowena McCappin said the company were delighted to be involved with the sponsorship of such a key sport in Ireland and highlighted the connection between Glen Dimplex and the Camogie Association: “I see a synergy between Glen Dimplex’s business and the Camogie Association, given the energy that is exuded on the camogie pitch, and the sport’s role in inspiring and sustaining local communities. We’re all, as a society, on a journey of sustainability for climate and community.” 

Hilda Breslin, of the Camogie Association, acknowledged the generous contributions of Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex, and the commitment shown through signing a five-year deal. She also welcomed the significance of having an Irish-owned internationally recognised brand associated with the organisation and its competitions:

Galway captain Sarah Dervan lifts the O'Duffy Cup in September 2021 after beating Cork in the decider at Croke Park. 
Galway captain Sarah Dervan lifts the O'Duffy Cup in September 2021 after beating Cork in the decider at Croke Park. 

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships will commence from the weekend of May 21-22 and will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday August 7. The draws have been completed for the Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior competitions with groupings and competition structures set out below.

Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship (12 teams, 2 groups of 6, top in each group straight into semi-finals, 2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter-finals, bottom in each group into relegation): Group 1 - Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Clare; Group 2 - Galway, Kilkenny, Down, Antrim, Limerick, Offaly;

Intermediate All-Ireland Championship (structure as above): Group 1 - Westmeath, Galway, Carlow, Laois, Dublin, Kerry; Group 2 - Kilkenny, Meath, Derry, Cork, Kildare, Wexford.

Premier Junior (10 teams, 1 group of 6, 1 group of 5, then as above): Group 1 - Armagh, Roscommon, Antrim, Limerick, Down; Group 2

Tipperary, Clare, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford.

More in this section

Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Munster GAA chiefs look set to confirm semi-final venue switch 
Offaly v Longford - 2020 O'Byrne Cup Final Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican labels key backpass decision an 'absolute disgrace'
Kerry v Cork - McGrath Cup Final Cork's Munster semi-final with Kerry may be moved to Killarney
<p>Irish Examiner Allianz Football League podcast, with Paul Rouse, Oisín McConville and Patrick Kelly</p>

Allianz Football League Podcast: Dubs' aura gone, Kerry's ambition and league ups and downs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices