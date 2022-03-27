Rossies on the rise as top flight promotion sealed

Allianz FL Division 2

Roscommon 1-20

Galway 1-15

Roscommon are rejoicing after their first league win over neighbours Galway at Hyde Park since 1996 was enough to secure promotion and a place in next Sunday’s Division 2 final against the Tribesmen at Croke Park.

Galway, somewhat understrength after already being promoted, were the only team with a perfect record in the country going into this one, but they were always chasing the game against a rampant Roscommon side.

Roscommon were fired up from the start and used the wind superbly, delivering quick ball into an attack that was full of movement and by half-time they were full value for their 1-14 to 0-6 lead.

Ciarán Murtagh, Donie Smith, Conor Cox and Cian McKeon led the scoring as they tormented the Galway defence.

A black card to Galway wing-back Cathal Sweeney when he pulled down Murtagh after 19 minutes was decisive as Roscommon used the extra man to pull away.

The hosts led by 0-6 to 0-4 at that stage and proceeded to add 1-6 while they had the extra man with Cox firing over a free and one from play and then Murtagh kicking three in row from play.

Galway midfielder Niall Daly had stemmed early Roscommon dominance when he kicked two excellent points from distance to reduce the margin to 0-5 to 0-4 at the end of the opening quarter but by half-time Dessie Conneely was the only visiting forward to find the target.

The Roscommon onslaught inevitably led to a goal when Cian McKeon exchanged points with Donie Smith before fisting to the net four minutes from the interval.

Galway hit back with Conneely and midfielder Matthew Tierney scoring but Roscommon went in on a high as Donie Smith and Cox landed excellent points to lead by 11 at the break.

Galway never looked like getting the goal they needed in the third quarter to mount a serious comeback and while they outscored Roscommon by 0-3 to 0-1 in the opening eight minutes, Anthony Cunningham’s men matched their next three points with scores of their own to lead by 1-18 to 0-12 going into the closing stages.

Johnny Heaney blasted home a brilliant goal to the top left corner with five minutes remaining after Niall Daly had got his fifth point from play, but Cox put seven between them with his fourth effort from play.

Both finished with 14 men when Cox and Sean Kelly picked up black cards in stoppage time after a tussle.

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; R Hughes (0-1), N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh (0-3), E Smith (0-1), C Heneghan; C McKeon (1-2), D Smith (0-4, 3f), C Cox (0-8, 4f).

Subs: N Kilroy (0-1) for Heneghan (53), K Doyle for Nolan (53), D Murtagh for McKeon (57), C Hussey for N Daly (61), C Daly for Harney (63).

GALWAY: C Flaherty; S Fitzgerald, K Molloy, J Glynn (0-1); T Gill (0-1), S Kelly, C Sweeney (0-1); M Tierney (0-1f), N Daly (0-5); F O Laoi, P Kelly, J Heaney (1-0); D Canney, E Finnerty, D Conneely (0-4, 2f).

Subs: D McHugh for O Laoi (29), O Gallagher (0-1) for Finnerty (31), L Silke (0-1) for Sweeney (half-time), J McLoughlin for P Kelly (48), C McWalter for Canney (61).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).