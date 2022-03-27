Cork's coolness under pressure pleases Kingston the most

The Cork boss was thrilled with how the side maintained the composure after Kilkenny raced into a six point lead in Saturday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final
Cork manager Kieran Kingston 

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 12:31
Eoghan Cormican

Cork’s rousing finish was all anyone wanted to talk about down at the Páirc on Saturday night, but manager Kieran Kingston chose to focus instead on how his charges refused to panic during a difficult start to proceedings.

“We were very slow out of the blocks, that was disappointing. For whatever reason, I don’t know, but we just didn’t seem to be at the pitch of the game,” Kingson began.

“After last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, you expected Kilkenny were going to come down all guns blazing and that we’d have to ride that wave. But we didn’t expect to be six behind so quickly.

“I thought we dug in, we never went away from our own game. There wasn’t panic, and that was good for the group. That is another step in their development as a group that they didn’t panic.

“They stayed with the process, stayed working to what we have been working on, and started to dig it out. It was important for us to stick with it and I thought our third quarter was hugely important.” Their character too, he added, was on full display when reeling in Kilkenny’s early six-point lead and again in the second half when they found themselves five behind.

“For us, the most important thing is we showed the character of the group in a knockout game. To be six down and to win by four, that is important.

“And the depth of our squad was hugely important. We made a few switches at half-time and positional moves; the team took those on positively and I thought we had a great third quarter. That gave us a good launchpad for the second half and we kicked on from there.” 

Saturday’s win guarantees Cork a seventh League outing, this weekend’s decider arriving just two weeks out from Cork’s championship opener at home to Limerick on April 17. But despite the close proximity to their Munster opener, Kingston very much welcomes these additional League games.

“From my point of view, I don't think you can get challenge games or replicate that type of an occasion or environment in training, and I would see it as an advantage. That was like a championship match there.”

