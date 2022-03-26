Carlow and Wexford share the spoils to end disappointing National League campaigns

Wexford's Mark Rossiter rescued a draw from a close range free with the last kick of the game at Netwatch Cullen Park
Jamie Clarke of Carlow Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 16:34
Charles Keegan

Carlow 0-14 Wexford 1-11 

Wexford's Mark Rossiter rescued a draw from a close range free with the last kick of the game as these south-east neighbours completed undistinguished league campaigns on Saturday at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Wexford kicked five superb early points from distance, their white flags coming from Niall Hughes, Eoghan Nolan, Tom Byrne (2) and Donal Shanley.

Carlow slowly gained a foothold in the game and a superb Jordan Morrissey point from play, off an upright, on 34 minutes left it 0-6 to 0-5 for the visitors, who added a point before the break.

Carlow centre forward Jamie Clarke struck three superb points from play in the space of five early second half minutes as the hosts led for the first time.

Wexford hit back and hit the front through a 61st minute goal from substitute Sean Ryan (1-9 to 0-11), while sub Ben Brosnan quickly tacked on a point.

Carlow regained the lead late on before Rossiter’s late late point meant a share of the league points.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-7, 0-6 frees, J Clarke 0-3, C Hulton 0-2, D O’Brien, J Morrissey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: T Byrne (0-1 mark), M Rossiter (0-2 frees) 0-3 each, S Ryan 1-0, N Hughes, D Shanley, B Brosnan, E Nolan, R Brooks 0-1 each.

Carlow: K Buidzisc; L Roberts, S Buggy, J Moore; J Morrissey, M Bambrick, C Doyle; S Bambrick, D O’Brien; L Brennan, J Clarke, E Ruth; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton.

Subs: R Dunphy for Brennan (58); N Hickey for S Bambrick (66).

Wexford: M Doyle; L O’Connor, E Porter, G Sheehan; G Malone, M O’Connor, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; T Byrne, M Rossiter, D Shanley; P Hughes, R Brooks, E Nolan.

Subs: N Rossiter for Sheehan (injured) (8); K O’Grady for Shanley (48); S Ryan for Byrne (58); B Brosnan for Nolan (59); A Tobin for Brooks (70).

Referee: B Tiernan (Meath).

