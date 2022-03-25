Patrick Horgan among the big guns back for Cork hurlers clash with Kilkenny

Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Patrick Horgan are among the host of marquee names that return to the Cork hurling team for this evening’s Allianz League Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny.

As expected, there are a raft of changes to the side that fell to Wexford in last weekend’s dead-rubber, with manager Kieran Kingston making six personnel switches in total.

Back into the team comes Patrick Collins, in goal, centre-back Mark Coleman, midfielders Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ger Millerick, and forwards Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan.

Dropping out are Ger Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Brian Roche, Luke Meade, Seamus Harnedy, and Sean Twomey.

In the second of the weekend’s hurling league semi-finals, there are four changes to the Waterford side that came off second best to Kilkenny last Sunday. Promoted to the starting team for the clash with Wexford is goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien, corner-back Conor Gleeson, and half-forwards Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran.

Included in the five changes to the Kerry football team for Sunday’s visit of Tyrone is a first league start as Kerry captain for Joe O’Connor. The Austin Stacks man, who was introduced as a second-half sub against Armagh last time out, is named at midfield for tomorrow’s game in Killarney.

Listed on the Kerry subs bench is Gavin White, the half-back has not featured since injuring his hamstring against Kildare in Round 1.

CORK (AHL v Kilkenny): P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane; A Connolly, P Horgan, S Kingston.

WATERFORD (AHL v Wexford): S O’Brien; C Gleeson, I Daly, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Daly; D Lyons, A Gleeson; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford.

WEXFORD (AHL v Waterford): M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, D Reck; P Foley, K Foley, M O’Hanlon; L Óg McGovern, D O’Keeffe; C Dunbar, M Dwyer, C McGuckin; R O’Connor, C McDonald, O Pepper.

OFFALY (AHL v Antrim): S Corcoran; J Screeney, B Conneely, J Keenaghan; L Fox, D King, K Sampson; A Cleary, D Nally; B Duignan, J Sampson, J Murphy; L Langston, P Clancy, L O’Connor.

KERRY (AFL v Tyrone): S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaoich; D O’Connor, J O’Connor; S O’Brien, J Savage, M Burns; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

LIMERICK (AFL v Fermanagh): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

CAVAN (AFL v Waterford): R Galligan; E Finnegan, P Faulkner, K Brady; J McLoughlin, C Moynagh, L Fortune; J Smith, K Clarke; G Smith, G McKiernan, C Madden; C O’Reilly, P Lynch, C Conroy.

WATERFORD (AFL v Cavan): P Hunt; C Burke, D Ó Cathasaigh, A Jones; J O’Sullivan, D Guiry, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; C Murray, J O’Leary, J Walsh; T O’Connell, D Hallihan, D Corcoran.

TIPPERARY (AFL v London): M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, R Kiely; Conal Kennedy, M Russell; M Kehoe, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.

WEXFORD (AFL v Carlow): M Doyle; L O’Connor, E Porter, G Sheehan; G Malone, M O’Connor, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; T Byrne, M Rossiter, D Shanley; P Hughes, R Brooks, E Nolan.