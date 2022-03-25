GPA to boycott TV interviews as expense row intensifies

The decision was made following a meeting of Gaelic Players Association (GPA) county squad representatives and captains on Thursday evening.
Inter-county Gaelic footballers and hurlers will boycott televised interviews on match days and the forthcoming launches of the championship at national and provincial level.

The decision was made following a meeting of Gaelic Players Association (GPA) county squad representatives and captains on Thursday evening.

Players will also inform commercial sponsors that their events could be disrupted and inform them of their stance in the expenses stand-off.

In a note to GPA members, chief executive Tom Parsons wrote: “The unity shown on last night’s call was a very clear illustration that we are in this together. Players noted that we are still open to discussions with the GAA to resolve these issues.” 

The note highlighted concerns raised at the meeting such as one county insisting players claim mileage from their family home at the weekend and not outside the county where they live or study. While some players who were jettisoned from the panels before or during the league have not received expenses.

The representatives also queried the limit of 32 players per panel as per the GAA’s expenses system. 

“Where squads are carrying more than 32 players (which is the majority), those additional players, are in some cases being treated differently to those within the 32. That’s despite there being no difference in the preparation and training levels for these players. The imposed charter by the GAA does not protect them, as it serves 32.” 

It continued: “Team reps also echoed frustration that County Boards would have collectively voted on capping sessions and not returning to the 2019 Charter. The examples discussed above show why local negotiations, which the GAA are trying to impose on players, is going against the culture of treating all players equally.

“We all agreed that when it comes to basic expenses, all players training and preparing to play our inter-county games should be treated equally. Players on the call reiterated their belief that players should not be used as a cost control measure in any circumstances. This is a fundamental point of principle for players. Players were also unanimous in their agreement that they will not stand for a situation where any fellow players are subject to the inequality of treatment outlined in the examples above. The message that 30% of players are students was reinforced on the call.”

