'Bubbles' O'Dwyer ruled out of Championship 2022

Manager Colm Bonnar revealed the Killenaule man has not fully rehabilitated from an ankle problem sustained last year.
wo-time All-Ireland SHC winner John Bubbles O’Dwyer had returned to training recently having not been involved in the Allianz League.

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 15:30
John Fogarty

Tipperary star John “Bubbles” O’Dwyer will sit out this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship due to injury difficulties.

Manager Colm Bonnar revealed the Killenaule man has not fully rehabilitated from an ankle problem sustained last year. Two-time All-Ireland SHC winner O’Dwyer had returned to training recently having not been involved in the Allianz League.

“I had a good chat with him, he just wasn’t one hundred percent physically and the injury left him too much of a gap to reach in time for championship,” Bonnar told ‘The Nenagh Guardian’. “It was frustrating for him as he really wanted to play for Tipperary and is a big loss to our set-up and options going forward.” O’Dwyer, 30, made his senior debut for Tipperary in 2013, winning an All-Star the following season and claiming his first Celtic Cross in 2016.

<p>Waterford's Patrick Curran in action against Paddy Cadell of Tipperary in the Allianz League earlier this month. Waterford face Wexford in the Division 1 semi-final on Sunday afternoon</p>

