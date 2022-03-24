When promotion becomes a double-edged sword

The race to join hurling’s top flight has narrowed from six to three, but how many of those teams still in the hunt for league promotion will openly admit that they might be better off remaining in Division 2A.

Tomorrow afternoon in TEG Cusack Park (1pm), Westmeath host Kerry in the Division 2A semi-final. For the winners, Down await in the promotion decider.

But given the league champions go straight into the top-tier Division 1, as opposed to the old Division 1B which was scrapped two years ago, is promotion as beneficial as it once was from a player development viewpoint?

Offaly are the reigning Division 2A champions and while the Faithful will fancy their chances of holding onto their Division 1 status against Antrim in tomorrow’s relegation play-off, it is doubtful that Michael Fennelly’s charges have gained much this spring from week-on-week exposure to the game’s leading forces.

Last Sunday’s 4-29 to 0-17 hiding against Limerick meant the county finished the group phase with five defeats from five outings, their average concession rate standing at 0-34 per game.

Westmeath, who are seeking a quick return to the top flight, endured a similarly chastening Division 1 existence last year, which included 30 and 33-point hammerings at the hands of Cork and Galway.

A Cork, Limerick, or Galway pitching up at Birr or Mullingar carries many benefits for the host county, be that monetary or catching the imagination of the next generation, but for the players on the receiving end of these heavy beatings, the question has to be asked if their development would be better served by operating at a level that allows them to be more competitive week-on-week.

It has been several years since Down operated in Division 1 of the hurling league and it would be a real shot in the arm for the game up north if they were to make the step up and welcome the likes of Kilkenny and Waterford to Ballycran next year. But again, the jury is out on how valuable it will be to the players themselves.

Offaly boss Michael Fennelly, following their 4-25 to 1-15 Round 2 defeat at home to Cork, described the Division 1 experience as “deflating” for his players.

“You're in survival mode, you're shipping big defeats, and I feel for the boys because they are being thrown in at the deep end,” said the former Kilkenny midfielder.

“We're doing our best, but my heart goes out to the boys at times with shipping some of these defeats. I think they are enjoying competing against these great players who we saw on television and who are winning Munster titles and Leinster titles and going on to challenge in semi-finals and finals, but you couldn't be doing this every day. It can be deflating.” Following Kerry’s 30-point Munster Hurling Cup semi-final defeat to Limerick back in January, Kingdom manager Stephen Molumphy said this is the environment his players need to be in to learn. True as that sentiment might be, promotion to Division 1 runs the risk of such beatings playing out on a weekly basis. As Fennelly lamented that February afternoon in Birr, the removal of Division 1B means the Division 2A champions are being asked in football terms to jump from Division 3 to Division 1. It simply isn’t fair and this year’s McDonagh Cup results will tell a tale as to whether Division 1 hammerings or Division 2 competitiveness was the more beneficial championship preparation. For Kerry, Westmeath, and Down, are the real winners in Division 2A those who don’t end up being lambs to the slaughter next spring?