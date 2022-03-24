James Horan makes three changes to Mayo side which lost to Tyrone

Mayo manager James Horan has made three changes to his team for their final Round 7 Allianz National Football League encounter with Kildare this weekend.

Padraig O’Hora replaces Donnacha McHugh in the full-back line with Conor Loftus coming in for the injured Fionn McDonagh at wing-forward. Jack Carney starts at centre-forward in place of Paul Towey.