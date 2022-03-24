James Horan makes three changes to Mayo side which lost to Tyrone

Mayo manager James Horan has made three changes to his team for their final Round 7 Allianz National Football League encounter with Kildare this weekend.
Padraig O’Hora replaces Donnacha McHugh in the full-back line with Conor Loftus coming in for the injured Fionn McDonagh at wing-forward. Jack Carney starts at centre-forward in place of Paul Towey.
Rory Byrne retains his place in goal with third choice keeper Colm Reape named on the bench.
Paddy Durcan also returns to the panel this weekend with James Carr named on the bench for the first time this year. Aiden O’Shea is once again named at centre back.
Mayo are still in with a chance of making the League final. They sit second in the table on seven points. Armagh are also on seven points but Mayo are ahead by virtue of their head to head record.
Throw in is at 1:45pm this Sunday March 27th at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim.
1. Rory Byrne; 2. Lee Keegan, 3. David McBrien, 4. Padraig O’Hora; 5. Oisín Mullin, 6. Aidan O’Shea, 7. Stephen Coen ©; 8. Jordan Flynn, 9. Matthew Ruane; 10. Conor Loftus, 11. Jack Carney, 12. Fergal Boland; 13. Aiden Orme, 14. Jason Doherty, 15. Ryan O’Donoghue.
16. Colm Reape, 17. Brendan Harrison, 18. Paddy Durcan, 19. Michael Plunkett, 20. Rory Brickenden, 21. Enda Hession, 22. Kevin McLoughlin, 23. Conor O’ Shea, 24. James Carr, 25. Paul Towey, 26. Darren Coen.