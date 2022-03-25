Seán Cavanagh: 'Kerry folk will be baying for blood'

Sean Cavanagh believes Kerry would take delight in condemning Tyrone to relegation this weekend.

The Kingdom have nothing to play for at Fitzgerald Stadium, having already secured their place in the League final, but the former Red Hand star expects them to seize the opportunity to punish their great rivals. The All-Ireland champions are one of five teams in danger of making the drop on what promises to be a dramatic day of action.

“Kerry are a very proud county as well, and Kerry folk will be baying for blood, so if there’s any chance that they can relegate Tyrone, they’ll go for it. It’s well set up for a hot and heavy game,” said Cavanagh.

“Killarney has been a real graveyard for Tyrone in the last ten or fifteen years. Anytime we have gone down to Killarney, a lot of the times we have come back with ten points defeats and things like that.

“A bit like heading into that semi-final last year, I think Tyrone have a point to prove.”

Cavanagh’s own experience of relegation represents a low point in a glittering career that saw the Moy man win three All-Ireland titles and five All-Star awards.

“Around ten or eleven years ago, I remember sitting there devastated that we had lost our Division One status.

“We’re a proud county, and we had felt we had let a lot of people down, and that was just a couple of years after being All-Ireland champions. It’s vitally important as well, because if you lose that, and the way the Tailteann Cup divides it, there’s going to be Division Two teams next year that are not going to make it into the All-Ireland Championship if they lose their provincials.”

But the former Tyrone captain is certain the players will be well prepared for Sunday’s clash with the Kingdom, spirits raised by a crucial and morale-boosting win over Mayo last weekend. “It’s a happier feeling in watching Tyrone, and the happiest feeling since the All-Ireland last year. They’ll go down there in higher spirits than they have been in the last couple of weeks."

Cavanagh was heartened to see the re-emergence of a typical Tyrone trait as the players responded in the face of a crisis to carve out a victory they so badly needed in their fight to avoid relegation.

“Mayo came out fast in the second half, and it was looking as if the game could go away very quickly, but I have to say, whenever we needed it, the likes of Petey and Mattie, the long-time stalwarts, McNamee, they really stood up to the fore.

“As a Tyrone man that sat in the changing room for so long, that’s what you always look for.