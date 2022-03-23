Sun and scores rain down as clinical CBC claim O'Callaghan Cup glory

Christians Brothers College 3-13 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh 1-12

A strong showing from Christians Brothers College in the Páirc Uí Rinn sunshine saw captain Eoin Downey collect the Dr O’Callaghan Cup (Cork PPS SAHC final) on Wednesday.

The Harty Cup quarter-finalists, who lost out to eventual winners St Joseph’s of Tulla, always looked the more likely victors, in spite of a spirited performance from Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh.

The groundwork was completed in a dominant first-half, after which CBC led 1-9 to 0-3.

They'd last won this title in 2019 and looked sharp from the off with Eoghan Kirby finding the range in the second minute. They doubled their advantage a couple of minutes later through Daire Burke.

The opening goal arrived in the seventh minute when Cillian Egan found the net after being put through by Burke. Top-scorer Brian Keating then converted a free and CBC were suddenly 1-4 up.

Free-taker Micheál Ó Síocháin, who would finished with seven points, got Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh up and running in the 12th minute. But as Christians’ dominance in defence told, scores dried up once more, CBC going on to outscore their opponents five points to one in the second quarter to lead at the interval by nine points.

Air patrol: Rhys Dunne and Peter Linehan, CBC fighting for the ball with Lúcaás Ó Síocháin and Cian ÓhÓgáin, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire in the Dr. O'Callaghan Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Pic: Dan Linehan

These flags included some fine efforts from Keating (2), Kirby, James Dwyer and David Cremin.

Peter Linehan extended the lead straight from the restart, and when Kirby’s ground shot hit the net, CBC opened up a sizeable gap. Keating added his side’s third goal, 3-12 to 0-6, at the three-quarter mark.

Credit must be given to Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh who fought to the bitter end, and won the fourth quarter 1-6 to 0-1.

Their hard-working centre-back Micheál Ó Maoláin raised the green flag from a 20-metre free and they chipped away at the lead with Ó Síocháin drilling over from placed balls. There were scores from play as well from Jonathan Ó Ciarbhán and Cian Ó hÓgáin. But the day would ultimately belong to Christians.

Scorers for CBC: B Keating (1-5, 0-4 frees), E Kirby (1-2), C Egan (1-0), J Dwyer, R Dunne, P Linehan, M Finn, D Burke and D Cremin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: M Ó Síocháin (0-7, 0-5 frees), M Ó Maoláin (1-0 free), C Ó hÓgáin (0-3), J Ó Ciarbhán and D Ó Cochláin (0-1 each).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); B Kingston (Mallow), S Kingston (Ballinora). L Casey (Sarsfields); P Linehan (Blackrock), C McDonnell (Erin’s Own), E Downey (Glen Rovers, Capt); R Dunne (Glen Rovers), D Cremin (Midleton); C Egan (Whitechurch), E Kirby (Blarney), M Finn (Midleton); D Burke (Douglas), J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B Keating (Ballincollig).

Subs: C Barrett (Blarney) for R Dunne (50), R Blake (Whitechurch) for B Kingston (54), E Kelly (Midleton) for C Egan (58), D Murray (Bishopstown) for J Dwyer (60), B O’Riordan (Erin’s Own) for P Linehan (61).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: C Ó hUiginn (Na Piarsaigh); J Ó Ciarbhán (Glen Rovers), D Ó Cochláin (Glen Rovers), B Ó Conaill (Glen Rovers); S Ó Scanláin (Na Piarsaigh), M Ó Maoláin (Whitechurch, Capt), S Ó Cróinín (Glen Rovers); L Ó Siocháin (Na Piarsaigh), S Ó Dúnaigh (Na Piarsaigh); R Ó Loingsigh (Na Piarsaigh), C Ó Riagáin (Watergrasshill), C Ó hÓgáin (Na Piarsaigh); L Ó Drisceoil (Na Piarsaigh), M Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), S P Cúc (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: K Ó Murchú (Uinsinn Naofa) for S P Cúc (47), S Ó Cróinín (Glen Rovers) for L Ó Síocháin (56), E Ó Cionaoith (Na Piarsaigh) for S Ó Scanláin (56), K Ó Conchúir (Uinsinn Naofa) for J Ó Ciarbhán (59).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).