"There's no reason to finish up" - Callanan happy to drive on in 2022

Seamus Callanan has insisted he never considered following Liam Sheedy, and more recently Padraic Maher, out the Tipperary exit door.

The 33-year-old former Hurler of the Year was troubled by a back injury last year and is currently out of commission after breaking his thumb in training, meaning he will miss at least half of the Munster SHC round robin campaign.

With Tipp currently in transition under new manager Colm Bonnar, a clear window of opportunity for three-time All-Ireland winner Callanan to hang up his hurl presented itself though it wasn't something he was interested in doing.

"I just feel that while my body is in good shape and while I still love being in there...and look, ultimately it is up to the management as well, but at the moment, apart from my injured thumb, my body feels great, my mind feels good about being in there so look, we'll see how long it lasts or whatever happens.

"My body feels good and I'm enjoying being there, so why not? There's no reason to finish up."

Callanan was afforded extra-time over winter by new boss Bonnar to work on his back injury and returned in peak condition. He started against Dublin in Round 3 of the league but days later suffered the broken bone in his hand in training.

Following surgery, and the insertion of corrective wiring which has to stay in for six weeks, it's looking like he'll miss at least the opening Munster SHC games against Waterford and Clare, on April 17 and 24.

Bonnar at least has plenty of alternatives with 30 different players - many from the successful U-21 and U-20 teams of 2018 and 2019 - enjoying game time during their five-game league campaign.

The 29th player to feature was Callanan's long-time colleague, Patrick 'Bonner' Maher who came on as a sub in last weekend's 7-28 to 1-17 destruction of Antrim following an injury ravaged few years involving Achilles and cruciate setbacks.

"It was great to see Bonner back on the pitch," said Callanan. "One of John McGrath's goals came from Bonner's huge work rate in turning over his man to start that attack. He's a serious warrior and has come back from injuries that nobody else could have come back from. He's a great addition to have around the place, a really great addition, with all his experience."

Speaking at the announcement that oneills.com are the new sponsors of the U-20 hurling championship, Callanan smiled at the suggestion that Tipp, now 16/1 outsiders for the All-Ireland, have almost become the game's forgotten county.

"Yeah, look, sure that's not a bad position to be in either," he said. "I think we've found a lot of....we didn't find them, we probably knew they were there anyway, but there's been a lot of really good performances from lads that have got a lot of game time throughout the league.

"You'd have to be happy with the form of some of the players there, the Mark Kehoes of this world. And it was great to see Noel McGrath get a full game at the weekend there as well and get those minutes into the body. I think there's a lot of positives."

ENDS