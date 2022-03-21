Sigerson champions NUI Galway dominate Team of the Year

NUI Galway players celebrate their Sigerson Cup Final win over the University of Limerick at IT Carlow 

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 12:39
Colm O’Connor

Sigerson champions NUI Galway dominate the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

The westerners have seven players included in the selection while beaten finalists UL have four representatives on the team including Kerry stars David Clifford and Tony Brosnan while Sean Powter is the sole Cork man selected. 

Beaten semi-finalists DCU DÉ and MTU Kerry each have two players represented.

2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year:  Conor Carroll (NUIG, Oranmore-Maree, Roscommon); Eoghan McLaughlin (UL, Westport, Mayo), Shea Ryan (DCU, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare), Fionán Mackessy (MTUK, Ardfert, Kerry); Sean Powter (UL, Douglas, Cork), Eoin Kelly (NUIG, Moycullen, Galway), Sean Kelly (NUIG, Moycullen, Galway); Red Óg Murphy (DCU, Curry, Sligo), Matthew Tierney (NUIG, Oughterard, Galway); Fionn McDonagh (NUIG, Westport, Mayo), Emmet McMahon (UL, Kildysart, Clare), Gavin Burke  (NUIG, Corofin, Galway); Cathal Heneghan (NUIG, Glaveys, Roscommon), David Clifford (UL, Fossa, Kerry), Tony Brosnan (MTUK, Dr. Crokes, Kerry).

