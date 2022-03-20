Spa spoil Ballymacelligott's return to Kerry's SFL Division 1

IT was a red-letter day for the Ballymacelligott senior footballers as they returned to Kerry's SFL Division 1 for the first time in 20 years with a home opener against Spa. However, on a beautifully manicured Ballymac pitch, the visitors had the points in the bag by half time, eventually winning on a 4-11 to 1-10 score line.
Perhaps it was stage fright but Ballymac were overrun in the opening 20 minutes as Spa, thanks to the powerful running of Shane Cronin and Mike Foley and some poor defending, raced 3-6 to 0-1 in front. Goals were scored by Cian Murphy, Evan Cronin and Niall McCarthy with Ballymacelligott’s sole reply a Dáire Keane free.
Eventually the introduction of Tadgh Brick and the switch of former Kerry U20 Micheál Reidy to man-mark Evan Cronin steadied the ship and four unanswered points from Vinny Horan (2), Dan O’Shea and Aidan Breen (free) saw Spa lead 3-6 to 0-5 at the interval.
Ballymac had the wind in the second half and attacked in numbers but Shane Cronin, Eric O’Donoghue and Eoin Fitzgerald repelled many of the home raids. Ballymac did add five points but they needed goals and while Luke Sweeney eventually found the net, Aidan Breen had his penalty attempt saved. Spa were always in control and Shane Cronin raced through the heart of the Ballymac defence late on before passing to a flying David Spillane who punched the ball to net.
Austin Stacks came good in the second half to beat another newly promoted side, Gneeveguilla, 1-15 to 0-8, despite the East Kerry men scoring the first three points. But a Cian Purcell goal and further points from play by Gearóid Fitzgerald, Michael O’Donnell and Conor Myers and two from frees by David Mannix left Stacks four ahead at the break (1-6 to 0-5).
In the second half David Mannix added a further four points (three from frees) with Michael O’Donnell adding two with others from Paul O’Sullivan, Jack O’Shea and Conor Myers as Stacks cruised to victory.
Dr Crokes made a winning start to the new Kerry SFL season, pummeling Gaeltacht on a 5-12 to 0-14 scoreline while Dingle beat the third promoted side, Caherciveen's St Mary's, 0-16 to 0-8 having led 0-9 to 0-3 at the interval.
In the only other game played Rathmore proved too strong for Kenmare Shamrocks, winning 3-10 to 0-5 thanks to two goals from Chrissy Spiers.