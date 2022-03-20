Spa spoil Ballymacelligott's return to Kerry's SFL Division 1

IT was a red-letter day for the Ballymacelligott senior footballers as they returned to Kerry's SFL Division 1 for the first time in 20 years with a home opener against Spa. However, on a beautifully manicured Ballymac pitch, the visitors had the points in the bag by half time, eventually winning on a 4-11 to 1-10 score line.

Perhaps it was stage fright but Ballymac were overrun in the opening 20 minutes as Spa, thanks to the powerful running of Shane Cronin and Mike Foley and some poor defending, raced 3-6 to 0-1 in front. Goals were scored by Cian Murphy, Evan Cronin and Niall McCarthy with Ballymacelligott’s sole reply a Dáire Keane free.