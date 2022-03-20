Tipp close in on promotion despite Conor Sweeney injury worry

Allianz Football League Division 4: Tipperary 2-16 Carlow 0-11

Tipperary’s fourth win on the trot leaves them with promotion from Division 4 in their grasp facing into the last round of the National Football League next weekend.

Having dropped three points in their opening two games, Tipp’s ongoing recovery was never seriously challenged at Semple Stadium as they raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes.

Carlow improved coming to the break but Tipperary still held a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage at the interval.

A minute after resuming Tipperary got a vital break when from a mishit kick-out, Mikey O Shea won possession and netted. They might have had a second goal after 47 minutes when Mark Russell was fouled but Sean O'Connor’s penalty effort was turned away by Carlow goalie Kuba Budzis.

The home side continued to dominate and were 1-15 to 0-10 ahead when Carlow lost Eoghan Ruth to a second yellow card. Kevin Fahey set the seal on the Tipp win with their second goal after 73 minutes.

A win for Tipperary in their last game against London next weekend will see them promoted. But there was a damper on this victory in the injury to team captain Conor Sweeney just before half-time which forced him to retire.

Tipp had big games from Kevin Fahey, Mark Russell, Mikey O Shea, Colm O Shaughnessy and Sweeney up to the time of his injury.

Carlow failed to maintain recent improvement despite the best efforts of Jamie Clarke, Darragh O Brien, Conor Crowley, and sub Ross Dunphy.

Scorers for Tipperary: M O Shea (1-2); K Fahey (1-1), S O Connor (0-5, 3 frees); M Russell (0-3); C Sweeney (0-2, 1 free); J Kennedy, T Doyle, C Deeley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: J Clarke (0-4 frees); D Foley (0-2 frees); C Crowley (0-2), C Bulton, R Dunphy, S Bambrick (0-1 each)

TIPPERARY: M O Reilly; S O Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O Shaughnessy, R Kiely; C Kennedy, M Russell; S O Connell, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O Shea, C Sweeney, S O Connor;

Subs: C Deeley for Sweeney (32mins), M Kehoe for O Connell (36mins), S Quirke for Russell,(50mins), T Maher for Kiely(61mins), L Boland for Doyle(70mins);

CARLOW: K Budzisz; L Roberts, S Buggy, D Curran; J Morrissey, M Bambrick, C Doyle; D O Brien, S Bambrick; N Hickey, J Clarke, E Ruth; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton;

Subs: R Dunphy for Curran(32mins), P Hynes for Doyle(48mins), O Roberts for Hickey(63mins), P Deernan for Roberts(73mins);

Ref: D Murnane, Cork;