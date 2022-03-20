Tipp close in on promotion despite Conor Sweeney injury worry

A win for Tipperary in their last game against London next weekend will see them promoted from Division 4
Tipp close in on promotion despite Conor Sweeney injury worry

20 March 2022; Jordan Morrissey of Carlow in action against Jack Harney of Tipperary during the Allianz Football League Division 4 match between Tipperary and Carlow at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 18:27
Michael Dundun, FBD Semple Stadium

Allianz Football League Division 4: Tipperary 2-16 Carlow 0-11 

Tipperary’s fourth win on the trot leaves them with promotion from Division 4 in their grasp facing into the last round of the National Football League next weekend.

Having dropped three points in their opening two games, Tipp’s ongoing recovery was never seriously challenged at Semple Stadium as they raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes. 

Carlow improved coming to the break but Tipperary still held a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage at the interval.

A minute after resuming Tipperary got a vital break when from a mishit kick-out, Mikey O Shea won possession and netted. They might have had a second goal after 47 minutes when Mark Russell was fouled but Sean O'Connor’s penalty effort was turned away by Carlow goalie Kuba Budzis.

The home side continued to dominate and were 1-15 to 0-10 ahead when Carlow lost Eoghan Ruth to a second yellow card. Kevin Fahey set the seal on the Tipp win with their second goal after 73 minutes.

A win for Tipperary in their last game against London next weekend will see them promoted. But there was a damper on this victory in the injury to team captain Conor Sweeney just before half-time which forced him to retire. 

Tipp had big games from Kevin Fahey, Mark Russell, Mikey O Shea, Colm O Shaughnessy and Sweeney up to the time of his injury.

Carlow failed to maintain recent improvement despite the best efforts of Jamie Clarke, Darragh O Brien, Conor Crowley, and sub Ross Dunphy.

Scorers for Tipperary: M O Shea (1-2); K Fahey (1-1), S O Connor (0-5, 3 frees); M Russell (0-3); C Sweeney (0-2, 1 free); J Kennedy, T Doyle, C Deeley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: J Clarke (0-4 frees); D Foley (0-2 frees); C Crowley (0-2), C Bulton, R Dunphy, S Bambrick (0-1 each)

TIPPERARY: M O Reilly; S O Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O Shaughnessy, R Kiely; C Kennedy, M Russell; S O Connell, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O Shea, C Sweeney, S O Connor; 

Subs: C Deeley for Sweeney (32mins), M Kehoe for O Connell (36mins), S Quirke for Russell,(50mins), T Maher for Kiely(61mins), L Boland for Doyle(70mins);

CARLOW: K Budzisz; L Roberts, S Buggy, D Curran; J Morrissey, M Bambrick, C Doyle; D O Brien, S Bambrick; N Hickey, J Clarke, E Ruth; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton; 

Subs: R Dunphy for Curran(32mins), P Hynes for Doyle(48mins), O Roberts for Hickey(63mins), P Deernan for Roberts(73mins);

Ref: D Murnane, Cork;

More in this section

Meath v Roscommon - Allianz Football League Division 2 14 man Roscommon have too much for Offaly
Shane O'Donnell 9/5/2021 Clare handed huge boost with Shane O'Donnell training return
Cork v Down - Allianz Football League Division 2 Illness kept Keith Ricken off sideline for Cork win
<p> 20/3/2022 Examiner Sport Wexford V Leitrim Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Pic Shows Leitrim's Darragh Rooney gets the ball in the net dispite the efforts of Wexford's Eoin Porter (3) and Conor Carty (18) Photo Brian Farrell</p>

Leitrim leave it late for a flattering win

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices