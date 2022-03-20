Leitrim leave it late for a flattering win

Leitrim 3 – 9 Wexford 1 – 11

Leitrim claimed a late victory over Wexford at Carrick-on-Shannon following a ding dong game after the home side's substitute, Conor Cullen, fired to the visitor's net just before the death.

Wexford started off brightly and Niall Hughes put them ahead when he fired over a first minute point. The Slaneysiders continued to put the home side under pressure and Leitrim had a let off two minutes later when Wexford failed to convert a clear cut goal chance.

A Mark Rossiter free eight minutes into the action saw Wexford enjoy a 0 – 2 to 0 – 0 advantage. Leitrim began to settle down and halted the early surge by the visitors when Darragh Rooney shot over shortly afterwards.

A goal by Rooney later in the half put Leitrim in the driving seat and they lead by 1 – 4 to O – 4 at the break after Tom Byrne and Donal Shanley chipped in with Wexford point's just prior to the interval. Leitrim maintained a slight edge in the early second half proceedings but Wexford levelled twice and edged ahead with points by Byrne and Shanley.

However, a 48th minute Ryan O'Rourke goal for Leitrim and Cullen's similar score near the end gave the home side a bigger win than looked likely to happen for long periods in the game.

Scorers for Leitrim: D Rooney & R. O'Rourke 1 – 2 each; C Cullen 1 – 0; K Beirne 0 – 2 f; D Bruen, M. Plunlett & J Heslin 0 – 1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: T. Byrne & D. Shanley 0 – 3 each; M. O'Connor 1 – 0; N Hughes, R Brooks & B Brosnan 0 – 1 each.

Leitrim: D Maxwell; M Diffley, D Casey, C Reynolds; C Farrrell, D Bruen, C Cullen; P Dolan, S Moran; D Rooney, K. Beirne, D Wrynn; R O'Rourke, M Plunkett, D Flynn.

Subs: P Maguire for Farrell (HT); T Prior for Moran (46); J Heslin for C. Cullen (49); E Mulligan for Rooney (51); C Cullen for Prior (67).

Wexford: D Brooks; L O'Connor, E Porter, C Carty; G Malone, M O'Connor, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; T Byrne, D Shanley, P. Hughes; K O'Grady, R. Brooks, M Rossiter.

Subs: E Nolan for O'Grady (54); B Brosnan for Shanley (57); J Tutbitt for Rossiter (66).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).