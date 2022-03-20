Leitrim leave it late for a flattering win

Andy Moran's men continued their good form with late goals helping them to a win over Wexford
Leitrim leave it late for a flattering win

20/3/2022 Examiner Sport Wexford V Leitrim Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Pic Shows Leitrim's Darragh Rooney gets the ball in the net dispite the efforts of Wexford's Eoin Porter (3) and Conor Carty (18) Photo Brian Farrell

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 18:10
PJ Leddy

Leitrim 3 – 9 Wexford 1 – 11 

Leitrim claimed a late victory over Wexford at Carrick-on-Shannon following a ding dong game after the home side's substitute, Conor Cullen, fired to the visitor's net just before the death.

Wexford started off brightly and Niall Hughes put them ahead when he fired over a first minute point. The Slaneysiders continued to put the home side under pressure and Leitrim had a let off two minutes later when Wexford failed to convert a clear cut goal chance.

A Mark Rossiter free eight minutes into the action saw Wexford enjoy a 0 – 2 to 0 – 0 advantage. Leitrim began to settle down and halted the early surge by the visitors when Darragh Rooney shot over shortly afterwards.

A goal by Rooney later in the half put Leitrim in the driving seat and they lead by 1 – 4 to O – 4 at the break after Tom Byrne and Donal Shanley chipped in with Wexford point's just prior to the interval. Leitrim maintained a slight edge in the early second half proceedings but Wexford levelled twice and edged ahead with points by Byrne and Shanley.

However, a 48th minute Ryan O'Rourke goal for Leitrim and Cullen's similar score near the end gave the home side a bigger win than looked likely to happen for long periods in the game.

Scorers for Leitrim: D Rooney & R. O'Rourke 1 – 2 each; C Cullen 1 – 0; K Beirne 0 – 2 f; D Bruen, M. Plunlett & J Heslin 0 – 1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: T. Byrne & D. Shanley 0 – 3 each; M. O'Connor 1 – 0; N Hughes, R Brooks & B Brosnan 0 – 1 each.

Leitrim: D Maxwell; M Diffley, D Casey, C Reynolds; C Farrrell, D Bruen, C Cullen; P Dolan, S Moran; D Rooney, K. Beirne, D Wrynn; R O'Rourke, M Plunkett, D Flynn.

Subs: P Maguire for Farrell (HT); T Prior for Moran (46); J Heslin for C. Cullen (49); E Mulligan for Rooney (51); C Cullen for Prior (67).

Wexford: D Brooks; L O'Connor, E Porter, C Carty; G Malone, M O'Connor, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; T Byrne, D Shanley, P. Hughes; K O'Grady, R. Brooks, M Rossiter.

Subs: E Nolan for O'Grady (54); B Brosnan for Shanley (57); J Tutbitt for Rossiter (66).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).

More in this section

Shane O'Donnell 9/5/2021 Clare handed huge boost with Shane O'Donnell training return
Cork v Down - Allianz Football League Division 2 Illness kept Keith Ricken off sideline for Cork win
Anna Rogan and Roisin Baker 20/3/2022 Dublin make victorious return to Croke Park
<p>Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Roscommon at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

14 man Roscommon have too much for Offaly

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices