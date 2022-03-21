Liam Cahill bemoans Déise's red peril: 'They are not dirty players'

Allianz Hurling League: Kilkenny 2-21 Waterford 0-21

Kilkenny secured the win they required to advance to a National Hurling League semi-final meeting with Cork next weekend following a deserved win over the previously unbeaten Waterford at Nowlan Park.

Goals in either half by Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan ultimately proved the difference between the sides during a lively fixture, albeit one hardly played at Championship pace.

A satisfied Brian Cody, whose side was bolstered by the returning Ballyhale contingent, was pleased with how his side responded to the four-point advantage Waterford established in the opening quarter.

“It’s just a question of players working hard,” said the Kilkenny manager. “The attitude was good. In terms of the league, we had to win, (Waterford) didn’t and we probably had the greater motivation, if you like, to try and win the game because otherwise we were gone.”

At the interval, the hosts led by 1-10 to 0-11, with Cillian Buckley’s 26th-minute goal bringing the sides level during a purple patch which tilted the balance of play in Kilkenny’s favour. With Padraig Walsh excelling and Walter Walsh showcasing his reliability once more, Kilkenny weathered Waterford’s fine start with trademark Cody composure. And there’ll be no concealing Cody’s satisfaction with Mikey Butler’s display in the right corner, shadowing Dessie Hutchison and limiting the Ballygunner star to just two points.

The second goal on the game’s three-quarter mark sent Kilkenny seven points clear, with Billy Ryan plundering a ball which broke his way following Carthach Daly’s impressive hook on Padraig Walsh.

A Waterford side which never regained the momentum established in the opening quarter ended the match with 14 players after substitute DJ Foran was shown a straight red card following a heavy challenge on Mikey Butler after 61 minutes.

To the Déise’s credit, they stuck to their task thereafter, with Austin Gleeson reducing the arrears to three points with just four minutes remaining, but Kilkenny carried the greater wherewithal between then and the full-time whistle.

“I can’t emphasise enough, it’s like Colin Dunford’s incident in Corrigan Park, they’re not dirty players,” said Liam Cahill of Foran’s dismissal.

“DJ Foran is not a dirty player. He went for a body hit against a smaller man and unfortunately it looked worse maybe than it was but if it’s in the area, anything around shoulder high now and you’re in trouble and I suppose Johnny Murphy just implemented the rules the way you’re supposed to and that’s the consequences.”

Fittingly, man of the match Padraig Walsh completed the afternoon’s scoring when converting his fifth point from play in the fourth additional minute.

On his number 11, Brian Cody commented: “He plays an awful lot of hurling in the forwards for his club and always has done so it’s not as if he’s been suddenly converted into a forward. He’s a very, very experienced club forward and a very, very good hurler. The League has served us well from the point of view of getting good time into inexperienced players and they’re coping really well.”

Scorers for Kilkenny: P Walsh (0-5), A Murphy (0-5, 0-4f), B Ryan (1-1), C Buckley (1-0), W Walsh (0-3), E Cody (0-2), E Murphy (f), Adrian Mullen, C Kenny, J Maher and J Donnelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: A Gleeson (0-7, 0-4f, 0-1 ’65), N Montgomery (0-3), P Mahony (0-3f), D Hutchinson (0-2), J Fagan, C Dalton, C Daly, D Lyons, M Kiely and C Dunford (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy.

Subs: E Cody for Mullen (42), J Maher for Kenny (57), J Donnelly for Keoghan (59), C Delaney (Erin’s Own) for Butler (Blood, 62-65)

WATERFORD: B Nolan; C Wadding, I Daly, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Burca, C Dalton; C Daly, D Lyons; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, P Mahony; D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford.

Subs: DJ Foran for Mahony (HT), Shane Bennett for Kiely (48), K Bennett for Dunford (57), M Harney for Wadding (59), M Mahony for Lyons (65).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)