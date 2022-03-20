Illness kept Keith Ricken off sideline for Cork win

Illness meant Cork manager Keith Ricken was absent from the sideline for his team’s first win of the Allianz League.

“Keith has an illness and has been out for a few days. We wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he'll be back on the sideline for next weekend's crucial test in Tullamore,” said Cork county board vice-chairman Pat Horgan who spoke to the media after the Down win.

Horgan described the win - Cork’s first in any competition since January 11 - as “badly needed”.

Read More Down relegated as Cork footballers live to fight another day

“It was very important for a young team to get a win under their belt so that they can kick on for the real do-or-die game next weekend in Tullamore.

“It has been well known that our form in football has slipped over the last couple of years and we need to get back at it.

“We have appointed a new management and they have gone for youth. We have been very successful at underage, winning minor and U20 All-Irelands, and so the talent is there, it just takes time to bring it through.

“And with any young team, you just need to get a result. We got the result today and I expect this team will kick on from this win.”

Avoiding relegation in Tullamore, he added, is so important for this young and developing group.

“It would be much better if we could stay in Division 2 and find our feet. We need to stay in Division 2, if at all possible.

“We go to Tullamore full of confidence after the win today and hopefully kick on for the future.”

An ankle injury, confirmed Horgan, is what forced Kieran Histon out of the action after only five minutes. Cork can ill-afford for another defender to join the never-ending injury list given they are already without Sean Meehan, Seán Powter, Liam O’Donovan, Maurice Shanley, Nathan Walsh, and Daniel O’Mahony.