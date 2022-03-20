Galway trounce Derry in top of the table clash in Division Two

Derry 0-12 Galway 4-11

Galway secured an immediate return to Division One next year with a comprehensive dismantling of a previously unbeaten Derry side.

Padraig Joyce's charges were in control from early on and were able to withstand a second half red card for Paul Conroy as well as a black card for Owen Gallagher with the minimum of fuss.

The game was effectively over at half-time as Galway were 13 points to the good. First half strikes from Matthew Tierney, who was superb, Damien Comer and Dessie Conneely were added to by an early second half major from Tomo Culhane to ease the Tribesmen over the line with plenty to spare.

Derry’s two changes from the draw in Dr Hyde Park last week were enforced, an injury to Conor McCluskey meaning a start for Lachlan Murray while Shane McGuigan's controversial suspension meant Ciaran McFaul, who was introduced off the bench against Roscommon, returned to start.

Galway also made two changes from the side that defeated Clare, captain Sean Kelly and Conneely coming into the starting 15 with former Antrim player, Gallagher, and Shane Walsh dropping to the bench.

If the setting was picturesque for a game tantamount to a promotion play-off, a stiff breeze blowing straight down the Ownebeg pitch was always going to play a major role in proceedings with Galway electing to use to the elements and using it to its full effect in the opening half.

Derry, who won the toss, were camped inside their own 45 for most of the first 35 minutes, Galway able to press the Derry kick-out in numbers, forcing turnovers and sowing doubt in the home defence.

It paid major dividends too as Galway ripped through a Derry defence that hadn't conceded a goal in five previous league games to hit a trio of first half goals en-route to a 3-08 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Points from Paul Conroy and Dessie Conneely (free) had Galway two in front before Brendan Rogers was caught in possession wide on the home left. He looked to have been fouled but Galway weren't hanging about for a whistle as Comer made his way down the wing, the ball eventually falling to Tierney who fisted home at the back post for 1-03 to 0-1 after nine minutes.

A second goal arrived on 22 minutes, with Comer lurking at the back post to apply a clinical finish across Odhran Lynch for a 2-05 to 0-2 lead.

Worse was to come two minute from half-time as Derry were again turned over on their own kick-out. Cillian McDaid and Paul Kelly swapped passes with the former sending Conneely away to fire a low finish past an overworked Lynch.

Derry needed a quick start upon the restart but instead Galway had the ball in the Derry net once more. Johnny's Heaney shot from the left rebounded across goal where it found substitute Tomo Culhance to score with his first touch, seconds after being introduced off the bench for a 4-08 to 0-05 lead.

The second half was simply Galway game management with even a black card for substitute Gallagher and a straight red card for Conroy after he caught Oisin McWilliams failing to trouble to Tribesmen’s procession back to Division One.

Derry also finished with 13 men after a second half red card for Gareth McKinless, which rules him out of next week's trip to Navan, while Ciaran McFaul was also shown a late black card.

Derry scorers: Emmett Bradley (0-3, 2f), Ciaran McFaul (0-3), Niall Loughlin (0-3, 3f), Paul Cassidy (0-1), Niall Toner (0-1), Lachlan Murray (0-1)

Galway scorers: Dessie Conneely (1-2, 1f), Matthew Tierney (1-3, 1f), Damien Comer (1-1), Tomo Culhane (1-0), Johnny Heaney (0-1), Paul Conroy (0-3), Cillian McDaid (0-1)

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan; Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass; Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty; Oisin McWilliams, Ciaran McFaul, Benny Heron; Niall Loughlin, Paul Cassidy, Lachlan Murray.

Subs: Padraig Cassidy for Conor Doherty, 46mins; Niall Toner for B Heron, 46mins; Conor McCluskey for L Murray, 59mins; Shea Downey for O McWilliams, 67mins; Ben McCarron for E Doherty, 73mins.

Galway: Conor Flaherty; Jack Glynn, Kieran Molloy, Liam Silke; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cillian McDaid; Paul Kelly, Paul Conroy; Matthew Tierney, Sean Kelly, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Dessie Conneely.

Subs: Owen Gallagher for R Finnerty, HT; Tomo Culhane for D Comer (inj), 38mins; Johnny McGrath for J Glynn, 48mins; Niall Daly for P Kelly, 57mins; Tony Gill for D Conneely, 70mins; Sean Fitzgerald for S Kelly (blood sub), 70mins.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)