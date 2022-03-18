Weekend Football previews: Cork can arrest slide towards Division 2 trapdoor

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Tyrone v Mayo, O’Neills Healy Park, 5.45pm, (M. Deegan, Laois). Live RTÉ

Mayo could end up losing this game, beating Kildare in the last round and qualifying for the final. Back-to-back away defeats, though, would take a lot of the good out of this campaign. Tyrone, at times, play like a team that wants to be put out of their misery. They haven’t worn the crown of champions well but they can at least start a rescue attempt.

Verdict: Draw

Division 3

Laois v Limerick, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 7pm, (C. Dourneen, Cavan)

A veritable promotion semi-final although Laois have a double incentive as they are not out of relegation difficulty just yet. Limerick need to rediscover their goal threat to claim a fourth win but they can do it once Iain Corbett can pull the strings.

Verdict: Limerick

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 semi-finals

Dublin v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, 1pm, (G. Chapman, Sligo)

Dublin have looked a driven team in getting to this stage and if this game turns out to be a shoot-out they shouldn’t be found wanting irrespective of Donegal’s excellent attack.

Verdict: Dublin

Mayo v Meath, St Tiernach’s Park, 3pm, (S. Coyle, Donegal)

Neutrals would be eager to see Dublin and Meath tussle again so soon after their captivating game in Navan but Mayo have been extremely sharp. The All-Ireland champions to just about pull through.

Verdict: Meath

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Armagh v Kerry, Athletic Grounds, 2pm, (M. McNally, Monaghan) Deferred TG4

Armagh mightn’t win this, but it could be their best preparation ahead of their championship opener. Facing Donegal next week as they do in their provincial quarter-final, there could be some shadow-boxing whereas they can let loose here. At the same time, a second win in Ulster this term would be a fillip for Kerry and it would advance them to the final.

Verdict: Kerry

Kildare v Monaghan, St Conleth’s Park, 2.45pm, (C. Lane, Cork)

Both teams know six is likely to be the magic number here. Kildare need to pick up three, Monaghan two and while the Lilywhites have kept their best performances for Newbridge their opponents will be pumped after ending Donegal’s unbeaten MacCumhaill Park record of 12 years.

Verdict: Draw

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 3.45pm, (C. Reilly, Meath) Live TG4

Dublin seem to have found some of their mojo in the nick of time. Donegal will want to react positively to losing that long unbeaten run in Ballybofey and they should be able to give a good account of themselves but not to relegate Dublin.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2

Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm, (B. Griffin, Kerry)

Cork’s trip home from Navan last Sunday would have felt endless but they have a good record against Down and their best football has been at home. Down look just as much out of sorts and there should be a real championship feel to this clash.

Verdict: Cork

Derry v Galway, Owenbeg, 1pm, (N. Mooney, Cavan)

There is no doubt Shane McGuigan’s absence will be felt but Derry can harness their upset at his suspension to good effect. Galway have done all that’s been asked of them and this could turn out to be the final but for now honours could be shared.

Verdict: Draw

Offaly v Roscommon, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm, (A. Nolan, Wicklow)

Roscommon could have wished for a better time to face Offaly who know a second successive win could alleviate a lot of their relegation headache. All the same, the Rossies should have the nous to edge closer to promotion.

Verdict: Roscommon

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park, 2pm, (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary)

Meath have a decent return against Clare and will go to Ennis feeling resurgent. Having said that, Clare don’t want to be dragged into relegation bother and their battling instincts will kick in.

Verdict: Clare

Division 3

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm, (T. Murphy, Galway)

Just when it seemed Westmeath’s promotion hopes were fading, they have fanned the flame with that rousing finish against Limerick. Fermanagh will test them - but not enough.

Verdict: Westmeath

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm, (M. Farrelly, Cavan)

Wicklow know it’s all or nothing here while a defeat Longford will leave them in a perilous position going into the final round.

Verdict: Longford

Louth v Antrim, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm, (P. Maguire, Longford)

Sorcerer and apprentice meet once again as Mickey Harte and Enda McGinley face off having done so in Division 4 last year. Louth are very much the team in form.

Verdict: Louth

Division 4

London v Cavan, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12pm, (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

Cavan surely can’t miss out on promotion, can they? We think not but they need to give a better version of themselves than in recent games.

Verdict: Cavan

Waterford v Sligo, Fraher Field, 2pm, (C. Maguire, Clare)

The highest scorers in Division 4, Sligo’s attack should again be the difference as they remain in the hunt for Division 3 football in 2023.

Verdict: Sligo

Leitirm v Wexford, Avant Money Seán MacDiarmada, 2.30pm, (K. Eannetta, Tyrone)

Leitrim should give themselves every chance of going up heading into the final round next weekend.

Verdict: Leitrim

Tipperary v Carlow, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.45pm, (D. Murnane, Cork)

Tipperary’s recovery from round three has been hugely impressive but they have to be wary of tripping over against opposition who might have nothing to play for but would love a scalp.

Verdict: Tipperary