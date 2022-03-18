GAA players to continue media ban on match days

Inter-county players are to continue their media blackout to raise awareness of the expenses impasse this weekend but will restrict it to match days.
Keen for male footballers and hurlers to explain their issues with the GAA’s position, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) after consulting with team representatives have advised players to speak but not on the days of games.
The GPA suggest players highlight that the GAA reneged on the agreement that the 2019 charter would be restored and stress the number of sessions should be determined on sports science and they vary during the season and depending on the player’s needs.
They have also asked players to point out that those outside the panel limit of 32 as set out in the GAA’s charter is not sustainable.
Their message to members concludes: “Bottom line, this is about respect for players. The attempt capitalise on players’ good will during Covid is unacceptable.”