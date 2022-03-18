GAA players to continue media ban on match days

Inter-county players are to continue their media blackout
GAA players to continue media ban on match days

 

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 14:34
John Fogarty

Inter-county players are to continue their media blackout to raise awareness of the expenses impasse this weekend but will restrict it to match days.

Keen for male footballers and hurlers to explain their issues with the GAA’s position, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) after consulting with team representatives have advised players to speak but not on the days of games.

The GPA suggest players highlight that the GAA reneged on the agreement that the 2019 charter would be restored and stress the number of sessions should be determined on sports science and they vary during the season and depending on the player’s needs.

They have also asked players to point out that those outside the panel limit of 32 as set out in the GAA’s charter is not sustainable.

Their message to members concludes: “Bottom line, this is about respect for players. The attempt capitalise on players’ good will during Covid is unacceptable.”

More in this section

Dublin v Cork - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Dublin captain Niamh Collins returns for NFL semi-final
Roscommon v Derry - Allianz Football League Division 2 Derry's Shane McGuigan suspended for their must win game against Galway
Kevin Cummins is congratulated by Jack Taafe after scoring a goal 17/3/2022 Kevin Cummins the hero as Naas beat Brendan's to win first Hogan Cup
<p>Michael Ryan guided Ballymacarbry to their 40th Waterford Ladies SFC title last November</p>

Michael Ryan steps down as Ballymacarbry boss

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices