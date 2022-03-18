Count on me: How counties have cast the net for players during this Allianz League campaign

When Donnacha Ryan came on for the final few minutes of Dublin's last Allianz League game against Kilkenny, making his debut, he became just their 23rd player to feature in the campaign.

That might seem like a decent level of experimentation but it's well below the Division 1 average of 29 and offers an insight into how Mattie Kenny is handling their Championship preparations.

Truth be told, the numbers used by each county at this stage of the campaign paint revealing pictures of their individual aims and aspirations, not just for the league but for the entire year.

Remarkably, Galway, who top the league of experimentation under new manager Henry Shefflin, have used a dozen more players than Dublin in the same timeframe.

That's not to suggest that Dublin, in their fourth season under Kenny, have settled on a winning formula at this stage. Far from it.

The reality for Dublin is that with so many established players injured - Liam Rushe, Mark Schutte and Cian Boland all started last year's Leinster final but haven't featured yet in 2022 - their numbers were immediately limited.

But they did still field 35 different players in the successful Walsh Cup campaign so Kenny's decision to go with a slimline league panel was clearly well thought out.

"We didn't want to be kind of chopping and changing too much," explained Kenny, who has started the same dozen players in each of their four games so far.

"We wanted to keep the backbone of the team in place so the younger guys could settle into a settled setup and we'd get to see what level they're at, which is a very good level over the last number of weeks in fairness. We're happy with the way the league has gone for us and we're happy with the way we've approached it. We've got a lot out of the league."

Antrim have only used one more player than Dublin, 24, and ahead of their intimidating trip to Tipperary for the final round of group games this weekend, that may not change.

Darren Gleeson's reason for keeping things so tight is probably a lot different to Kenny's though. The reality for the Saffrons is that each game in Division 1 is a scrap for survival. Against that background, they simply can't afford to experiment when the stakes are so high.

That's the big drawback with the present hurling league structure as Group B sides Laois and Antrim, along with Group A's Offaly, are in reality the only teams with any sort of relegation threat hanging over them. Everyone else is free to blood rookie and fringe talents, safe in the knowledge that results don't really matter all that much.

Like Antrim, experimentation is a luxury Offaly also can't afford. Take Morgan Watkins, Luke Nolan and Conor Molloy - who have all made just one brief appearance in the league as subs - and they too have worked off just 24 players so far. It's a similar story with battling Laois who have had nine ever present players in all of their games so far.

Beating Antrim in Round 4 secured Laois' place in Division 1 for 2023 so manager Seamas Plunkett may use Sunday's tie against Dublin to assess more of his panellists.

As early as Round 1, when Galway hammered Offaly, the joint league title holders' top flight status was virtually secured and Shefflin took that as a licence to blood as many players as possible.

Only five players - Jack Grealish, Daithi Burke, Padraic Mannion, Ronan Glennon and Tom Monaghan - have started all their games. Sean Loftus and Greg Thomas, who came on against Cork last time out, were the latest to be handed game time.

The near embarrassment of riches at Shefflin's disposal from successive successful minor teams between 2017 and 2020 is both a luxury and a giant challenge.

Galway, up and down so far with two wins and two losses, can't make the semi-finals so only have one more game, against Clare on Sunday, before the Championship.

Limerick were in Galway's position at this stage of the league in 2021, running through 35 different players too.

It resulted in a lowly fourth place finish in Group A back then and it clearly didn't affect their Championship challenge. John Kiely appears to view this year's league campaign in exactly the same terms, more developmental than truly competitive.

When Cian Lynch returned from Fitzgibbon Cup duty he became their 30th player to feature this term. Adam English made his full debut against Clare, Cathal O'Neill - a league debutant last year - has started all four games and Kiely has offered more opportunities to Colin Coughlan, Robbie Hanley and Aaron Costello too. How many will feature in the Championship remains to be seen.

Wexford typically used the lowest numbers in Division 1 during the Davy Fitzgerald era - just 25 players in seven games in 2018 - though new boss Darragh Egan is already on 30 this term. Against Offaly last time, James Lawlor, Conor Devitt, Gavin Bailey, Corey Byrne-Dunbar and Cian Byrne all made their first appearances of the league.

Former AFL player and 2020 Cork footballer Mark Keane has been among the 31 players to feature for the Cork hurlers. Kieran Kingston has plenty of options after back-to-back All-Ireland U-20 wins and hasn't been afraid to use them, 2020 All-Ireland U-20 winner Brian Roche the latest to feature as a sub against Galway in Round 4.

Players used by counties in this season's Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Cork - 31

Wexford - 30

Galway - 35

Clare - 28

Limerick - 30

Offaly - 27

Division 1B

Waterford - 30

Kilkenny - 29

Dublin - 23

Tipperary - 28

Laois - 29

Antrim - 24