Kennedy delivers killer blow as Ardscoil Rís claim historic Croke Cup

Croke Cup final: Ardscoil Ris 1-17 St Kieran's College 0-15

David Kennedy's clinching goal with four minutes to go at Croke Park ensured that there'll be a new name on hurling's Croke Cup, that of Ardscoil Rís.

Kennedy's goal lifted the Limerick men from two to five points clear and ultimately settled a tense arm wrestle between two old rivals.

Having lost all three of their previous final appearances, and all against St Kieran's in 2010, 2011 and 2016, Ardscoil Rís finally got the better of their great foes with an assured display.

Kennedy finished with 1-3 while joint captain Shane O'Brien struck 0-3 and claimed the Man of the Match award.

Ardscoil Rís boss Niall Moran, the former Limerick star, set his team up with a sweeper and they defended solidly, holding 23-time champions St Kieran's well in perfect hurling conditions.

It was a burst of Ardscoil Rís scoring in the run up to half-time that set them on their way, seven points in a row allowing them to open up a 0-11 to 0-6 lead on the 2018 and 2019 winners.

Niall O'Farrell was excellent for them in attack and finished with 0-8, adding two points in the second-half as they held off an improving Kieran's.

The famed Kilkenny nursery college reduced their arrears to three points thanks to three points in a row from Ben Whitty and had the margin down to two late on when Kennedy struck what proved to be the decisive score.

Ardscoil Rís scorers: N O'Farrell (0-8, 4 frees, 1 '65); D Kennedy (1-3); S O'Brien (0-3); R O'Byrne, J Golden, D Lynch (0-1 each).

St Kieran's College scorers: B Whitty (1 free, 1 '65), J Fitzpatrick (1 free) (0-4 each); H Shine (0-3, 1 free); P Langton, J Carroll, D Murphy, P Naddy (0-1 each).

Ardscoil Rís: S Gully; E O'Leary, J Fitzgerald, C Flynn; C Scully; M Gavin, B O'Keeffe, V Harrington; JJ Carey, R O'Byrne; O O'Farrell, S O'Brien, J Golden, N O'Farrell, D Kennedy.

Subs: R McNamara for Fitzgerald (38 - f/t blood); D Lynch for Flynn (49); D Stritch for O'Byrne (59); S McMahon for O'Keffee (60).

St Kieran's College: A Dunphy; J Butler, A O'Connor, P Lennon; P Langton, J Fitzpatrick, C Cody; J Carroll, K Doyle; L Connellan, T Dunne, B Whitty; P Naddy, H Shine, D Murphy.

Subs: A Ireland Wall for Naddy (42); A Sheridan for Murphy (52); N Doheny for Dunne (56).

Ref: L Gordon (Galway).