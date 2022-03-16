Full-back O'Mahony another to depart Cork panel

O’Mahony’s absence from the Cork set-up this season brings to 10 the number of players who played last year but are not now involved
15 May 2021; Daniel OMahony of Cork in action against Darragh Kirwan of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 match between Cork and Kildare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 17:00
Eoghan Cormican

Cork’s first-choice full-back from last summer, Daniel O’Mahony, is not part of the county set-up this season and so will not be seen in red in 2022.

The UCC student is currently based in Dublin as part of a college placement with KPMG, which began in January and runs until June.

The Irish Examiner understands that O’Mahony trained with Cork in December, but has not been part of the panel since relocating to Dublin at the beginning of the year.

The young Knocknagree defender started four of the six games Cork played in 2021 and would have featured in all six were it not for a troublesome hamstring.

Having started Cork’s Munster semi-final win over Limerick at full-back, injury forced him out of the action midway through the second half and meant he was sidelined for the provincial final hammering two weeks later.

O’Mahony’s absence from the Cork set-up this season brings to 10 the number of players who played either League or Championship for the county last year but are not now involved for a variety of reasons such as retirement, players opting out for the year, and certain players being deemed surplus to requirements.

O’Mahony, who played at full-back under Keith Ricken for the Cork U20s in 2020, is also part of a long list of defensive absentees, with Cork currently without the injured quintet of Seán Powter, Sean Meehan, Maurice Shanley, Liam O’Donovan, and Nathan Walsh. All six have played championship in the past three years.

Cork boast the worst defensive record of any county across the four divisions in this year's League.

