From mileage to gear to tickets, what is an inter-county player entitled to?

Player entitlements as per the 2019 charter
From mileage to gear to tickets, what is an inter-county player entitled to?

 

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 15:31
John Fogarty

MILEAGE

- 65 cent (26 counties)/45 pence (6 counties) per mile to and from training, matches and pre-approved gym sessions and pre-approved medical appointments.

- Mileage calculated from lesser of the player’s home to training and player’s workplace/college to training.

- For sponsored cars, where full motor costs are borne by car provider, no GAA mileage is payable. Where fuel costs are paid by the player, mileage is payable at 10 cent per mile and 20 cent per mile where he is responsible for fuel and maintenance costs.

NUTRITION/GYM

- Hot meals to be provided after each field session and game unless otherwise agreed between management and players. Alternatively, takeaway meals after each training session.

- Personal vouched nutritional expenses up to €20 per week in the 26 counties and £28 in the six counties.

- Panels should have access to a qualified nutritionist and be provided with the likes of recovery drinks, protein and vitamins via team management arrangements.

- Gym to be provided through dedicated county facility or private operation or selection of outlets with no player being out of pocket for work required by team management.

PLAYING GEAR

Minimum requirement for Sam Maguire, Liam MacCarthy, Joe McDonagh and Christy Ring Cup teams:

- Pre-league gear to comprise togs, socks, training tops and windcheaters to be washed and retained by county board.

- League gear to include a half-zip top, t-shirt or polo shirt, skinny pants or tracksuit bottoms, jacket/gilet.

- Championship gear to feature training top, shorts, socks and travel shorts.

- For league and championship, players to be provided with kitbags, matchday socks and shorts, gloves, gloves for goalkeepers (up to €80 per pair), hurleys and helmets when broken, jerseys (can be retained by player in last championship game or league final).

- Vouched footwear allowance (three items per year) of at least €375 per player.

MATCH TICKETS

Allianz Leagues – 105 passes per panel.

League semi-finalists and finalists – 200 stand tickets per panel.

Provincial championships – 140 stand tickets per panel.

Provincial finalists – 200 stand tickets per panel.

Ring/Rackard/Meagher Cup games – 140 stand tickets per panel.

Ring/Rackard/Meagher Cup Finals – 200 stand tickets per panel.

Qualifiers – 140 stand tickets per panel.

All-Ireland quarter and semi-finalists – 200 stand tickets per panel.

All-Ireland finals (non-competing Counties) - 60 tickets per panel to purchase for personal use.

All-Ireland Finals (competing counties) - 360 complimentary stand tickets per panel, 120 stand tickets to purchase, 120 terrace tickets to purchase.

More in this section

Allianz Football League Podcast: Players stop talking, Dublin stop losing, can Cork stop the rot? Allianz Football League Podcast: Players stop talking, Dublin stop losing, can Cork stop the rot?
Tom Parsons 26/2/2022 League games under threat as players' protest set to escalate
Galway v Clare - Allianz Football League Division 2 Galway on up as Joyce steers clear of GPA row
NUI Galway v University of Limerick - Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final

Fitzgibbon champions UL claim six spots on Higher Education hurling team of the year 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices