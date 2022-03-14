From mileage to gear to tickets, what is an inter-county player entitled to?

MILEAGE

- 65 cent (26 counties)/45 pence (6 counties) per mile to and from training, matches and pre-approved gym sessions and pre-approved medical appointments.

- Mileage calculated from lesser of the player’s home to training and player’s workplace/college to training.

- For sponsored cars, where full motor costs are borne by car provider, no GAA mileage is payable. Where fuel costs are paid by the player, mileage is payable at 10 cent per mile and 20 cent per mile where he is responsible for fuel and maintenance costs.

NUTRITION/GYM

- Hot meals to be provided after each field session and game unless otherwise agreed between management and players. Alternatively, takeaway meals after each training session.

- Personal vouched nutritional expenses up to €20 per week in the 26 counties and £28 in the six counties.

- Panels should have access to a qualified nutritionist and be provided with the likes of recovery drinks, protein and vitamins via team management arrangements.

- Gym to be provided through dedicated county facility or private operation or selection of outlets with no player being out of pocket for work required by team management.

PLAYING GEAR

Minimum requirement for Sam Maguire, Liam MacCarthy, Joe McDonagh and Christy Ring Cup teams:

- Pre-league gear to comprise togs, socks, training tops and windcheaters to be washed and retained by county board.

- League gear to include a half-zip top, t-shirt or polo shirt, skinny pants or tracksuit bottoms, jacket/gilet.

- Championship gear to feature training top, shorts, socks and travel shorts.

- For league and championship, players to be provided with kitbags, matchday socks and shorts, gloves, gloves for goalkeepers (up to €80 per pair), hurleys and helmets when broken, jerseys (can be retained by player in last championship game or league final).

- Vouched footwear allowance (three items per year) of at least €375 per player.

MATCH TICKETS

Allianz Leagues – 105 passes per panel.

League semi-finalists and finalists – 200 stand tickets per panel.

Provincial championships – 140 stand tickets per panel.

Provincial finalists – 200 stand tickets per panel.

Ring/Rackard/Meagher Cup games – 140 stand tickets per panel.

Ring/Rackard/Meagher Cup Finals – 200 stand tickets per panel.

Qualifiers – 140 stand tickets per panel.

All-Ireland quarter and semi-finalists – 200 stand tickets per panel.

All-Ireland finals (non-competing Counties) - 60 tickets per panel to purchase for personal use.

All-Ireland Finals (competing counties) - 360 complimentary stand tickets per panel, 120 stand tickets to purchase, 120 terrace tickets to purchase.